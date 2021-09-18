One more GTPS student COVID positive

George Town Primary School

(CNS): On Saturday morning Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported just two positive cases of COVID-19 from another 1,246 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day. One was a student and one of the last people to be tested from the outbreak at George Town Primary School; the other was a traveller. There are now 18 children from GTPS who have the virus.

Nothing was said Saturday about the health of the latest child or how the five children with symptoms were doing. But this means that only 25 cases of the virus have emerged after almost 8,300 tests were carried out over the last ten days since the discovery of Cayman’s first community case of COVID in around 400 days.

Vaccines have also spiked again and now 54,500 people (77% of the population) have had at least one dose, while 50,658 people (71%) have had two shots.

Over 2,000 people have come forward for the vaccine since 8 September and news of the return of community transmission, which is more than were vaccinated in the whole of August when just over 1,300 people got their first dose.

