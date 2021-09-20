No new local COVID-19 cases in latest results

(CNS): Another 853 COVID-19 tests were carried on Sunday but there no new positive cases of the virus among people without a travel history. There were, however, eight positive cases among travellers who had been due to leave quarantine and isolation. Since the first reported case of a community transmission on 8 September, more than 9,000 PCR tests have been carried out, which found just 25 confirmed local cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee also reported that of the test samples that had a high enough viral count and selected for gene sequencing over the last month, 12 were the Delta variant.

There are estimated to be more than 50 active cases of the virus among those in quarantine, though officials have not yet confirmed this figure or the number of people in isolation or how many of those who are positive are suffering symptoms.

The vaccination uptake continued to improve over the weekend, with another 181 people getting their first shot on Saturday and another 132 completing the two-dose course. That brings the total number of people in Cayman who have had at least one shot to 54,681, or 77% of an estimated population of 71,106, while 71% completing the two-dose course.

See Dr Lee’s Monday update below on CIGTV: