No more local COVID cases as tracing ends
(CNS): With more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last two weeks, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed Thursday that there were no additional local cases in the day’s test results and that the contact tracing and testing in relation to both the North Side and the George Town Primary School outbreaks were complete.
The CMO said he was expecting a few more people who are currently in isolation as a result of these outbreaks to be positive after their isolation periods come to an end over the next few days. But with just 25 local transmissions recorded in those 10,000 results, the outbreaks appear to have been contained.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, both Premier Wayne Panton and Health Minister Sabrina Turner gave an indication that the pause in Cayman’s border reopening plan may be back on track much sooner that indicated when the decision to pause was made last week.
Given the increase in the national vaccination rate, learning lessons regarding how public health systems worked following a community outbreak and the absence of any serious illness, particularly among the infected children from these two recent outbreaks, the government appears focused on building up public confidence to enable the lifting of quarantine restrictions, probably by November.
Panton said all of this “has put us in a good position” as the government works towards putting Cayman in a place where the quarantine rules can be relaxed and tourism re-started, despite the temporary introduction this week of a new restrictions.
New regulations, which come into force Friday, apply largely to social gathering numbers. This will impact restaurants and bars and other social venues as well as events like weddings and galas. The limit on people gathering indoors is now 100 and the limit outside is 250.
If community spread remains contained, the regulations could be revisited within a couple of weeks, Turner, said as government continues to balance health and safety of people against the health of the local business community.
See all of the new regulations here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
No more local cases………..but let’s get those masks back on!!! You could not make this **** up !
Will someone please come over from the UK and open the borders.
We have a govt that doesn’t listen to the science,
Whave a governor who thinks Covid was gone until smugglers brought it back.
WTF
Direct Rule Now!
Then why the new restrictions!? This is just ridiculous now… People are getting fed up. Even those who, like myself, have complied with all these mad rules and regulations this whole time. People are getting restless, fed up and angry. This is not sustainable in the long run.
In case our Minister thinks that she has things under control, perhaps she should consider talking to her counterpart in Bermuda. The following statement was given by the Bermuda Health Minister in their Parliament today:
“The incubation period for COVID-19 is between two and 14 days, and that sets the quarantine period.
Mr Speaker, after an outbreak of COVID-19 in March and April of this year, Bermuda enjoyed a relatively calm early and mid- summer. However, the island is again mired in a very serious outbreak of COVID-19 fueled by a coronavirus ‘variant of concern’ – the Delta strain…
The reality remains that the virus which causes the disease COVID-19 arrives in Bermuda via travellers. As we grapple with the current outbreak, we cannot lose sight of the need to keep our borders strong.
Therefore, the 14 day quarantine requirement for unvaccinated travellers will remain in place but they will be expected to quarantine at home after 30 September…
Mr Speaker, the travellers who undergo the 14 day quarantine will be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and a red wristband. They will be required to remain at their accommodation for the full period. The only tests they must have are the arrival test and their day 14 test…
Mr Speaker, I am reminded that at the beginning of this marathon of a global pandemic, our main measure of success was that we would not overwhelm our health system. At this point, unfortunately, we are not succeeding.”
Temporary – until 22 November is not temporary in anyone’s book. Thats damn near 2 months FFS.
What qualifications does this person have to be the Minister of Health. Not an inspiring person at all. What a shame.
We are so lucky that Covid did not spread further. In contrast, this is what the Premier of Bermuda had to say in an address to that nation on Wednesday;
“Good Afternoon Bermuda, I would firstly like to extend my condolences and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those members of our community whom we have lost during this outbreak…
Bermuda, we must always remember that the statistics we read and discuss each and every day are real people. They are fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters, real people who leave loved ones behind. They are friends to you and friends to me as well. Each time I hear of another reported coronavirus related death, I personally worry that it could be a friend of mine who I know is battling this disease in the hospital. Indeed, this is a challenging time for us all.”
Lets hope our Premier does not have to make that type of speech if quarantine is dropped.
The Bermuda Minister of Health has mentioned numerous times that the vast majority of hospitalizations and 100% of the deaths have been in unvaccinated.
None of the dead or those that had serious illness were under 18 years.
What opening in November now. I am confused cant imagine what the airline and tourism industry must be thinking.
No one hospitalized…. Why can’t we just learn to live with it?
That Press Briefing was a National Embarrassment!
How hard is it to start on time and eliminate the waffle. I don’t think anyone who watched thought it was needed given how little they said.
Perhaps government could conduct a poll in a few weeks to see what the public thinks of the return of masking, restaurant restrictions, etc.. and the threat of school closures and lockdowns if we drop quarantine. I doubt that they would do that as it might anger their private sector bosses.
The man playing Russian roulette having pulled the trigger for the first time without lethal consequence is heard to say;
“The fact that I am still alive proves that I have mastered this game. There is nothing to worry about pulling the trigger again.”
“Panton said all of this “has put us in a good position” as the government works towards putting Cayman in a place where the quarantine rules can be relaxed and tourism re-started, despite the temporary introduction this week of a new restrictions.”
He does realize all of this will just happen again right? Soon as quarantine is dropped and we move into phase 4, covid will be right back in the schools again. So I ask what was the point of all of this?
When we reopen and covid is in the schools again do we have to quarantine EVERYONE from parents to students for 14 days? It’s ridiculous. Panton has no plan and no idea what he’s doing other than making all of our lives miserable trying to prevent a virus most of us are fully vaccinated against.
We got lucky. No reasonable government would take anything more from the low numbers detected with the recent outbreak.
It is good news that no more community cases have been detected in the last few days. We are lucky in that regard. Meanwhile in Singapore:
“Singapore’s health ministry has reported 1,650 new cases; the greatest number since the beginning of the pandemic.
A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against the virus, Reuters reports.”
The news regs criminalise being within 6ft of another person in public – a criminal offence!! Does the madness of PACT never end. These restrictions also basically kill brunch! Another nail in the coffin of restaurants. I mean who would even want to visit here now.
Keep the borders closed. Save Christmas!
Open the borders. Save Christmas!
(you can go hide in your house by yourself all Christmas break).
#November 15th
#October1st
“Panton said all of this “has put us in a good position” as the government works towards putting Cayman in a place where the quarantine rules can be relaxed and tourism re-started, despite the temporary introduction this week of a new restriction”
“A good position…” that statement is laughable.
Seriously Panton? How can you restart tourism when you flipped out over finding covid in the community? If by restarting you mean you will go back to the phased reopening plan and the moment there is another community case of Covid start running in fear, why bother? You and your government don’t give a damn about tourism. You have made that abundantly clear.
Is anyone else as completely fed up of all this crap as I am? There’s unfortunately going to be a point where everyone is sick to death of living their lives like prisoners and just think stuff it we’re no longer adhering to these nonsense rules.
What if there are businesses and restaurants that we see not following mask mandates? Is there a number to call to report them?
Yawn. Open the damn border Wayne
Fix the damn dump while you’re at it.
Against my better judgement I sat through the self-congratulatory back-patting and platitudes of yesterday’s briefing and thought “nothing new here”. Today I read that the new regs include mandatory masks and social distancing. Did Turner lie yesterday or did Panton get it wrong when he stressed that it was better to go slow and get the regs right than publish wrong info (again)? I see a vote of No Confidence on the horizon…
Someone needs to put these 3!%÷^@■《●¡° politicians back in their place.
Mandating the most ridiculous BS I have ever heard of and we have zero local cases that are not in isolation.
Motion of no confidence, someone please, for the love of Mary!