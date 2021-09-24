No more local COVID cases as tracing ends

Health Minister Sabrina Turner at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): With more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last two weeks, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed Thursday that there were no additional local cases in the day’s test results and that the contact tracing and testing in relation to both the North Side and the George Town Primary School outbreaks were complete.

The CMO said he was expecting a few more people who are currently in isolation as a result of these outbreaks to be positive after their isolation periods come to an end over the next few days. But with just 25 local transmissions recorded in those 10,000 results, the outbreaks appear to have been contained.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, both Premier Wayne Panton and Health Minister Sabrina Turner gave an indication that the pause in Cayman’s border reopening plan may be back on track much sooner that indicated when the decision to pause was made last week.

Given the increase in the national vaccination rate, learning lessons regarding how public health systems worked following a community outbreak and the absence of any serious illness, particularly among the infected children from these two recent outbreaks, the government appears focused on building up public confidence to enable the lifting of quarantine restrictions, probably by November.

Panton said all of this “has put us in a good position” as the government works towards putting Cayman in a place where the quarantine rules can be relaxed and tourism re-started, despite the temporary introduction this week of a new restrictions.

New regulations, which come into force Friday, apply largely to social gathering numbers. This will impact restaurants and bars and other social venues as well as events like weddings and galas. The limit on people gathering indoors is now 100 and the limit outside is 250.

If community spread remains contained, the regulations could be revisited within a couple of weeks, Turner, said as government continues to balance health and safety of people against the health of the local business community.