Nine more GTPS kids COVID-19 positive

(CNS): In addition to news of a prison officer testing positive for COVID-19, indicating a potential third outbreak on Grand Cayman, officials have reported that nine more students at the George Town Primary School tested positive in the results collated this morning after yesterday’s testing. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee recorded a video at lunchtime Thursday in which he said there were ten new community transmissions and four positive travellers among the morning’s results.

But this was before it was confirmed in the afternoon that a staff member at WORC is currently in isolation following contact with an individual who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. That person is now isolating as they await the result of their test and other staff members are working remotely.

It is not clear the extent of the current outbreaks but there are at least 25 confirmed active cases of the virus that have been acquired in the community.

While the coronavirus, most likely the Delta variant, is now apparently spreading locally, Dr Lee said the numbers are not yet significant. Reassuringly, he said more than 6,000 people, close to 10% of the population, have been tested over the last week since the first reported community case and “relatively few” of those tested, only around 25 people, have been positive so far.

However, testing and tracing is not over and Public Health is still trying to trace and test a few students and their families at GTPS. Dr Lee urged people connected to this outbreak to remain indoors in isolation until they are advised otherwise by Public Health.

CNS has requested confirmation that the first child who tested positive is the only child with symptoms, and we are awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, the prison officer is vaccinated and although suffering symptoms he remains in isolation at home. Dr Lee said that the news of the virus getting into the prison was of concern because of the living conditions of the inmates, putting the prison in a difficult position. He said prisoners were particularly vulnerable and he appreciated people will be worried about that.

Officials have not yet confirmed any further cases at the prison or whether the officer in question has any connection to the individuals in the North Side outbreak or the one at GTPS.

Meanwhile, another four travellers who were in isolation have also tested positive for the virus.

According to the latest official statistics, there are now 52 active cases of the virus, almost half of which are community transmissions. Details on how many people are symptomatic have not been supplied yet, though the woman in her 70s who was the first community case remains in hospital.

Vaccine take-up is rising steadily. Currently, 54,167 people have had at least one dose, an increase of 233 on yesterday’s figure, while 50,442 (71%) have now completed the full course.

