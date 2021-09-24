New rules curb social interactions

An officer hands out a reusable cloth mask at a local supermarket in May 2020

(CNS): After well over a year of few restrictions on day to day life on island, Cayman residents are now facing limits on their behaviour following the outbreak of community transmission of COVID-19. Government leaders have mandated new regulations that will last until at least 22 November but have said they could be removed sooner. In the interim, however, changes have been made to indoor and outdoor gathering numbers, and masks mandates are back for indoor areas as well as social distancing requirements. Public gatherings may not exceed 100 people indoors or 250 outdoors or at venues with both inside and outside areas.

Weddings, civil partnerships and funerals are subject to the restrictions but the total number does not include the bride, bridegroom, official witnesses, marriage officer, parties to the intended civil partnership, official witnesses, civil partnership officer, six pallbearers, the officiant and essential mortuary staff.

There are a number of exemptions, such as offices, churches, cinemas and theatres where there is enough room to accommodate more than 100 people where household groups can socially distance. Social distancing of at least six feet must be maintained in all public places unless individual are from the same household. Additional measures, including those relating to the use of personal protective equipment, may also be required at quarantine facilities, healthcare facilities, residential home care facilities, and prisons and places of detention.·

Adults and children over the age of five years must wear masks when indoors in a public place or an educational institution if the six feet social distancing cannot be maintained. The owner or operator of an establishment may also require people to wear masks and refuse entry to any who refuse to do so. Masks are also mandated for drivers and all passengers of taxis and buses, including school buses.

Mask exemptions apply to those with a medical condition, and anyone who is eating, or working at a desk or indoors in a bar or restaurant when sitting at a table.

From Monday, outdoor sporting and exercise activities are permitted but with no more than 250 people and with social distancing for spectators who are not members of the same household. Where the sporting activity or exercise takes place indoors at a gym, fitness centre or other indoor fitness area, no more than half of the legal capacity will be allowed inside at any one time, including employees, patrons, participants and spectators.

Customers will not be allowed into a gym, fitness centre or other indoor fitness area unless the person has completed an approved vaccine course 14 days prior or has presented the owner/operator with a negative PCR test result, taken no more than 48 hours before the date of the activity.· These regulations are currently scheduled to expire on 22 November but may be amended before that date.

Anyone over the age of five travelling from Grand Cayman to Cayman Brac or Little Cayman now requires a PCR negative test or a vaccination certificate.·

Boat operators must ensure that the vessel never has more than 100 people on board or 70% of its legal capacity, whichever is lesser, and this limit also applies when boats congregate. However, boats with a capacity of 40 people or fewer are exempt from this requirement. There are also new rules surrounding local fishing areas set out in the regulations.

New rules for travellers includes a ban on unvaccinated visitors who are not the child of a Caymanian or residents and travelling with that person. Tourists will be allowed to quarantine for seven days if their vaccinations can be securely verified. If not, they must isolate for ten days.

The quarantine period for all verifiably vaccinated travellers has been increased to seven days except for those who already had travel authorisation before the new regulations came into effect. A negative pre-travel PCR test is also required. Ten-day and 14-day quarantine periods still apply to those with unverifiable vaccinations and the unvaccinated.