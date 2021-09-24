New rules curb social interactions
(CNS): After well over a year of few restrictions on day to day life on island, Cayman residents are now facing limits on their behaviour following the outbreak of community transmission of COVID-19. Government leaders have mandated new regulations that will last until at least 22 November but have said they could be removed sooner. In the interim, however, changes have been made to indoor and outdoor gathering numbers, and masks mandates are back for indoor areas as well as social distancing requirements. Public gatherings may not exceed 100 people indoors or 250 outdoors or at venues with both inside and outside areas.
Weddings, civil partnerships and funerals are subject to the restrictions but the total number does not include the bride, bridegroom, official witnesses, marriage officer, parties to the intended civil partnership, official witnesses, civil partnership officer, six pallbearers, the officiant and essential mortuary staff.
There are a number of exemptions, such as offices, churches, cinemas and theatres where there is enough room to accommodate more than 100 people where household groups can socially distance. Social distancing of at least six feet must be maintained in all public places unless individual are from the same household. Additional measures, including those relating to the use of personal protective equipment, may also be required at quarantine facilities, healthcare facilities, residential home care facilities, and prisons and places of detention.·
Adults and children over the age of five years must wear masks when indoors in a public place or an educational institution if the six feet social distancing cannot be maintained. The owner or operator of an establishment may also require people to wear masks and refuse entry to any who refuse to do so. Masks are also mandated for drivers and all passengers of taxis and buses, including school buses.
Mask exemptions apply to those with a medical condition, and anyone who is eating, or working at a desk or indoors in a bar or restaurant when sitting at a table.
From Monday, outdoor sporting and exercise activities are permitted but with no more than 250 people and with social distancing for spectators who are not members of the same household. Where the sporting activity or exercise takes place indoors at a gym, fitness centre or other indoor fitness area, no more than half of the legal capacity will be allowed inside at any one time, including employees, patrons, participants and spectators.
Customers will not be allowed into a gym, fitness centre or other indoor fitness area unless the person has completed an approved vaccine course 14 days prior or has presented the owner/operator with a negative PCR test result, taken no more than 48 hours before the date of the activity.· These regulations are currently scheduled to expire on 22 November but may be amended before that date.
Anyone over the age of five travelling from Grand Cayman to Cayman Brac or Little Cayman now requires a PCR negative test or a vaccination certificate.·
Boat operators must ensure that the vessel never has more than 100 people on board or 70% of its legal capacity, whichever is lesser, and this limit also applies when boats congregate. However, boats with a capacity of 40 people or fewer are exempt from this requirement. There are also new rules surrounding local fishing areas set out in the regulations.
New rules for travellers includes a ban on unvaccinated visitors who are not the child of a Caymanian or residents and travelling with that person. Tourists will be allowed to quarantine for seven days if their vaccinations can be securely verified. If not, they must isolate for ten days.
The quarantine period for all verifiably vaccinated travellers has been increased to seven days except for those who already had travel authorisation before the new regulations came into effect. A negative pre-travel PCR test is also required. Ten-day and 14-day quarantine periods still apply to those with unverifiable vaccinations and the unvaccinated.
Category: Health, health and safety
And no community transmission. Next up, Wayne wants you to wear a condom all the time, not juts when having sex, just in case. We need to learn to live with STDs – even if we don’t have them.
Classic: put in more restrictions after you decide no more testing and contact tracing are necessary. Much as I want the borders to open and tourism be gradually reintroduced, it is obvious this government is completely incapable of managing that task. Anything they attempt to do will end up as a mess. Would a new government be better? Who knows. Maybe we will need divine intervention.
If this is what we get after 10,000 PCR tests show no ongoing community transmission, imagine what he is going to do when we actually get another case. Name days at supermarkets and curfew, here we come.
We don’t need lessons on living with Covid, we need lessons on living with PACT. Who knows what they will do next. Exciting, but not in a good way.
Cayman you wanted Woke, you got Woke.
Zero science, Zero facts, Zero Data. All about feelings and optics. The illusions of leadership, when in fact, its pure pandering, weakness, inability to make tough decisions and stick to a plan. Total incompetence and we are going backwards kicking the can down the road, and just making it harder to open.
Clever strategy this practice run – have everyone put on masks and put restrictions on businesses now that this round of local transmission has been declared over. Get everyone used to masks etc before quarantine is dropped and local people start dying. Such clever people in government.
https://chng.it/tSGnHyfg9D
Please sign this petition. Masks are completely unnecessary in schools. Children are not at risk. Unless you’re willing to mandate vaccination for staff and teachers, please do not start to affect the children’s learning.
I think that it is fantastic that government has negotiated a reduced incubation period of only 7 days with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Every other country on the planet has do deal with a 14 day incubation period. Good to know that we have such fantastic politicians and that nothing could possibly go wrong with our government’s approach. (Sarcasm)
Hey Wayne. Why don’t you just quarantine the entire population and be done with it. That will stamp out the community transmission – that has already stopped. Or are we to now magically expect to see a few “weakly” positive tests or an increase in the number of testing cycles to justify the wholesale infliction of restrictions you have just imposed? You told us we have to learn to live with COVID, and that would enable reopening the border. Now apparently we still don’t get an open border and we get to learn to live with COVID even though we don’t have it.
This is getting ridiculous now… Enough is enough. COVID isn’t going away anytime soon.. we cant keep doing this indefinitely.
How can the new regulations last until at least November 22nd but also possibly be removed sooner?!
So, despite 1000 PCR tests and no further evidence of community transmission, and over 90% of our at risk population (or higher if you use ESO’s estimate of actual population rather than the edge of the probability envelope) we are now increasing restrictions? Can anyone explain why? Has PACT completely lost its mind? Explain how, given you are “following the science”, the evidence that the outbreak has been stopped necessitates increased restrictions to stop – what exactly?
The only thing I can think of is that this is PACT not reacting to an outbreak, but part of Wayne’s cunning plan to train us all in getting used to living with Covid. Even though we don’t have community transmission, we will learn to live with the restrictions that go alongside a response to an outbreak, so we will be used to it when he opens the border and community transmission restarts.
The opaqueness of this government is an insult to the people.
What a bunch of arbitrary BS. What numbskull came up with these regulations.
This Government is a joke. No confidence whatsoever.
Masking Children at 5 is sick. Very sick. Psychopaths!
This Vaccine mandate is against Civil Rights.
Governments shouldn’t be able to control what goes in our(your) body.
OK. I’m vaccinayed and I’ll wear a mask. I’ll socially distance as required. And I’ll follow all other regu.
Now open the borders and get rid of quarantine for people who are vaccinated!!!!!
It has been long enough.
Time to learn how to co-exist with Covid and not cower in fear anymore.
Vaccines were a waste of time then
That is what PACT is saying, yes.
Having read through the new regulations I am appalled they were published. Did they not have a lawyer read through them??? Or an English teacher for that matter? The loopholes and contradictions are bordering on ridiculous!! Well the terrible grammar speaks for itself.
Ridiculous made-up nonsense rules for a country whose borders remain closed, and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, especially for the age group that counts.
Also, no mention of it in the 2 hour press briefing the day it was released. Just slips through quietly in the night.
This government is a joke!
They were too embarrassed to mention it at the conference – or too frightened of what Wendy might say!. Yeah, lets just tell people they cant have more than a 100 people at an indoor funeral – that wont scare the horse too much – we ” just leave all the other stuff as a little pleasant surprise.
Can hardly wait for the videos that Sabrina pomised explaining there rules to us. How you need to put your mask on between bites whilst sharing lunch with a colleague, but only when actually talking, should be riveting stuff.
To hell with the science, let’s all panic irrationally.
Idiotic rules considering 70%+ vaccinated