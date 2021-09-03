Neon lights at FIN fuel social media backlash
(CNS): A luxury condo development on South Church Street that has been controversial since it started, given the size and scale of the development, environmental issues, the impact of the development work, fee and duty waivers and what residents in the area feel is an inappropriate project for the neighbourhood, has stirred up more public backlash with the installation of neon lights. After FIN Grand Cayman recently turned on its huge neon lights, which were installed last month, residents have taken to social media to express their outrage about the lighting, which objectors say are an eyesore.
Some are describing the lights, which stretch higher than the front of the five-storey building, as more akin to the lighting for a Las Vegas strip club than a luxury residence on Caribbean island in a quiet neighbourhood. For some residents, the neon lights are so bright they are now shining into their homes and causing serious light pollution.
Tear down that building Mr Premier!
The winds and high seas are coming….
I find it rather sad that we have laws protecting the Turtles nesting areas with lights, yet for the people who live around this nightmare no one is protecting their nests!!! Think of the poor folks who have to try to sleep in that bedroom!!! So wat is planning going to do about this??? Who got paid the big bucks to slide this nightmare through? The final icing on this cake, sadly makes me want to heave………
The endless nonsense from this development shouldn’t be tolerated. WTF!
The new CPA is just as rotten. They just approved a similar monstrosity just south of Smith Cove for Ergun Berksoy, against planning department recommendations.
Thanks for all the meaningless guff about the environment and sustainable development, Wayne.
#sustainabledevelopment
Whoever approved the Captain’s “Bakery” is ultimately to blame.
Streetlights, especially super bright LEDs, may harm insect populations.
Eco-friendly LED bulbs used in streetlamps along motorways produce more light pollution and kill off moths, study shows.
Lethal effects of short-wavelength visible light on insects.
LED lights damage eyes and disturb sleep, European health authority warns.
How about they fix the damn public road they destroyed first?
Stupid designer. Stupid builder. Stupid owner. And let’s not leave out our XXX C P A! I propose we send them all to New York City. They might do better there.
That looks awesome. Sorry.
A trashy south beach design that is out of place on South Church street
Mike, Dale and Gene should be charged for having such bad taste. What a dreadful project.
This is not just about taste. Harmful for people and wildlife.
Insensitive Bastards. Milking the Island for all they can, while destroying it.
The former CPA board and decisions like this should be investigated.
That’s your hero AL Thompson.
A disgraceful project that should never been approved based on the plans and final product. Has Mike Ryan paid the monies for his last project owed the government?
Why do the Government keep giving duty free waivers to these millionaires and Caymanians has to pay. Its enough Hotels and condos in the Island now, if they want more they should have to pay full duties and all others expensives. Its only making more crime and traffic jams and importing cheap labour. NOT helping the average Caymanians
Finally, a strip club! Thanks Dale and Mike!
Everything about FIN is awful isn’t it.
Rich people spend lots of money to be as tasteless as possible…
Jealousy is a big thing here. One of the many entitlements and part of third world mentality that is making a big comeback. Not to worry, Money talks and the loans will run out soon.
I believe the glossy brochure actually has what Fin means. It’s not some pretentious use of a very common French word. Nope.
It actually stands for “F*****g idiotic, no?”
I’d be annoyed if I bought into that place and saw the final finish…ICK
I’d be annoyed if I paid for a beach that doesn’t exist.