Neon lights at FIN fuel social media backlash

The massive neon lights being installed

Impact of the lights shared on social media by a nearby resident

Neon lights at FIN

(CNS): A luxury condo development on South Church Street that has been controversial since it started, given the size and scale of the development, environmental issues, the impact of the development work, fee and duty waivers and what residents in the area feel is an inappropriate project for the neighbourhood, has stirred up more public backlash with the installation of neon lights. After FIN Grand Cayman recently turned on its huge neon lights, which were installed last month, residents have taken to social media to express their outrage about the lighting, which objectors say are an eyesore.

Some are describing the lights, which stretch higher than the front of the five-storey building, as more akin to the lighting for a Las Vegas strip club than a luxury residence on Caribbean island in a quiet neighbourhood. For some residents, the neon lights are so bright they are now shining into their homes and causing serious light pollution.