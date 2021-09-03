Neon lights at FIN fuel social media backlash

| 03/09/2021 | 26 Comments
    The massive neon lights being installed
    Impact of the lights shared on social media by a nearby resident
    Neon lights at FIN

(CNS): A luxury condo development on South Church Street that has been controversial since it started, given the size and scale of the development, environmental issues, the impact of the development work, fee and duty waivers and what residents in the area feel is an inappropriate project for the neighbourhood, has stirred up more public backlash with the installation of neon lights. After FIN Grand Cayman recently turned on its huge neon lights, which were installed last month, residents have taken to social media to express their outrage about the lighting, which objectors say are an eyesore.

Some are describing the lights, which stretch higher than the front of the five-storey building, as more akin to the lighting for a Las Vegas strip club than a luxury residence on Caribbean island in a quiet neighbourhood. For some residents, the neon lights are so bright they are now shining into their homes and causing serious light pollution.

Comments (26)

  1. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 9:06 am

    Tear down that building Mr Premier!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 9:05 am

    The winds and high seas are coming….

    Reply
  3. For Crying in my soup~ says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:49 am

    I find it rather sad that we have laws protecting the Turtles nesting areas with lights, yet for the people who live around this nightmare no one is protecting their nests!!! Think of the poor folks who have to try to sleep in that bedroom!!! So wat is planning going to do about this??? Who got paid the big bucks to slide this nightmare through? The final icing on this cake, sadly makes me want to heave………

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:39 am

    The endless nonsense from this development shouldn’t be tolerated. WTF!

    Reply
  5. JTB says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:33 am

    The new CPA is just as rotten. They just approved a similar monstrosity just south of Smith Cove for Ergun Berksoy, against planning department recommendations.

    Thanks for all the meaningless guff about the environment and sustainable development, Wayne.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:31 am

    #sustainabledevelopment

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:25 am

    Whoever approved the Captain’s “Bakery” is ultimately to blame.

    Reply
  8. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:24 am

    Streetlights, especially super bright LEDs, may harm insect populations.
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.sciencenews.org/article/streetlights-especially-super-bright-leds-may-harm-insect-populations/amp

    Eco-friendly LED bulbs used in streetlamps along motorways produce more light pollution and kill off moths, study shows.
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9932639/amp/LED-streetlights-kill-insect-populations-half-study-finds.html

    Lethal effects of short-wavelength visible light on insects.
    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4260232/

    LED lights damage eyes and disturb sleep, European health authority warns.
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2019/05/16/health/blue-light-led-health-effects-bn-trnd/index.html

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:17 am

    How about they fix the damn public road they destroyed first?

    Reply
  10. Overwhelmed says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:11 am

    Stupid designer. Stupid builder. Stupid owner. And let’s not leave out our XXX C P A! I propose we send them all to New York City. They might do better there.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:10 am

    That looks awesome. Sorry.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:08 am

    A trashy south beach design that is out of place on South Church street

    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:07 am

    Mike, Dale and Gene should be charged for having such bad taste. What a dreadful project.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:06 am

    Insensitive Bastards. Milking the Island for all they can, while destroying it.

    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:05 am

    The former CPA board and decisions like this should be investigated.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 8:04 am

    A disgraceful project that should never been approved based on the plans and final product. Has Mike Ryan paid the monies for his last project owed the government?

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 7:55 am

    Why do the Government keep giving duty free waivers to these millionaires and Caymanians has to pay. Its enough Hotels and condos in the Island now, if they want more they should have to pay full duties and all others expensives. Its only making more crime and traffic jams and importing cheap labour. NOT helping the average Caymanians

    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 7:50 am

    Finally, a strip club! Thanks Dale and Mike!

    Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 7:45 am

    Everything about FIN is awful isn’t it.

    Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 7:43 am

    Rich people spend lots of money to be as tasteless as possible…

    Reply
  21. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 7:40 am

    Jealousy is a big thing here. One of the many entitlements and part of third world mentality that is making a big comeback. Not to worry, Money talks and the loans will run out soon.

    Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 7:36 am

    I believe the glossy brochure actually has what Fin means. It’s not some pretentious use of a very common French word. Nope.

    It actually stands for “F*****g idiotic, no?”

    Reply
  23. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2021 at 7:30 am

    I’d be annoyed if I bought into that place and saw the final finish…ICK

    Reply

