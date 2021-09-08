Moxam to chair airport board as border reopens

Johann Moxam

(CNS): Johann Moxam has been appointed as chair of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) Board. One of several appointments recently gazetted by the tourism ministry, he will be taking control of this authority ahead of a controversial period as the airports get ready to reopen to commercial traffic and increased visitors in the face of the COVID pandemic. The new board also takes over at a time when further revelations over the mismanagement of the costly redevelopment of Owen Roberts Airport are expected to emerge, and must deal with the outcry over the kerbside drop-off ban for private vehicles.

Moxam is a vocal advocate for good governance, a founder of the successful Cruise Port Referendum campaign and a fierce opponent of the last administration. However, he failed to oust Joey Hew from his George Town North seat at the last election. He is the managing partner of the financial services firm Lainston International Management (Cayman) and was also recently appointed to serve as a director on the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority Board.

On the CIAA board he will be working alongside Marva Reid, who has been appointed as deputy chair. Roy Grant, Nathaniel Tibbetts, Alfred Thompson Jr, Jacqueline Haynes and Jonathan Edie have been appointed directors.

“The new CIAA Board members are highly regarded professionals and leaders in their respective fields,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan. “Their diverse expertise will provide strong strategic direction to the management team at the CIAA and bodes well for the ongoing positive development of the sector. I wish them well during their tenure and look forward to working with them.”

The ministry has also now appointed the board of Cayman Airways, which will be chaired by Jude Scott, a former audit partner at Ernst & Young Cayman Islands and the current CEO of Cayman Finance. The new board also includes John Paul Clarke, who is the new deputy chair, former finance minister Marco Archer, former CAL pilot Kris Bergstrom, Stefanie Ebanks, Shanna Myles, Robert Hurlstone and Tyrone Welds.

The CAL board also faces some tough times ahead as Cayman Airways will perform a critical role in the return of Cayman’s tourism sector. And since the international airlines are not expected to return to Cayman until the last quarter, CAL must decide where it will fly to over the coming weeks.

“I am particularly pleased that the new Board of Directors for Cayman Airways includes a former government minister whose strong financial background and expertise will assist with holding the airline accountable with its spending,” Bryan said.

“We are also privileged to have a former Cayman Airways captain with decades of airline experience and a professor of aerospace engineering and industrial and systems engineering. The new appointees bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from diverse industry sectors, and their insights will be invaluable as the country continues to navigate through the pandemic and prepares to reopen our borders.”

Bryan said he was pleased to have achieved a more desirable gender balance, “with more women able to bring their unique perspective to these important boards”, as he welcomed the new members to serve on “some of the country’s most important assets”.

However, despite the claims about improved gender balance, which was a policy objective outlined by Premier Wayne Panton, across the three Ministry of Tourism boards (CIAA, CAL and the port authority) seven out of 22 (less than one third) of the new appointments are women. None of the new chairs and just one of the deputy chairs are women.