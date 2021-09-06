Mosquito trouble is the worst for decades

Dr Alan Wheeler and Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Mosquito and Research Control Unit Director Dr Alan Wheeler has blamed the worst mosquito problems for two decades on a number of natural factors, such as COVID-19 and Tropical Storm Grace, but not the management issues that have surrounded the MRCU over the last two years. Wheeler, who was appointed as director in July this year, said that they were working hard to tackle the surge in the black salt march species causing the current trouble.

However, the MRCU had been dealing with a number of problems under the leadership of Dr Jim McNelly, who led the unit from March 2018 to March 2021. He left under a cloud, after his staff sent a letter to the ministry claiming that, rather than the tried and tested methods of mosquito control that Cayman had deployed to significant success, he had switched to methods that had contributed to the widespread rise in black salt marsh mosquitoes and the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti.

When Dr Wheeler appeared on Radio Cayman’s For the Record last week, he apologised for the outbreak of the swamp species and described the activities currently underway. He said the surge in the marsh mosquito was largely a result of the reduced control efforts last year during the pandemic, high tides both last year and this, followed by back to back storms over the last month that created flooding in the wetlands.

One man-made problem impacting the control of swamp and marsh mosquitoes that Dr Wheeler did identify was development, which is cutting into the wetlands and breaking up the mangrove areas into smaller and smaller pieces. This makes the aerial operations to deploy the larvicide used to keep all of the native mosquito numbers that breed in the wetlands under control much more difficult.

He explained that spraying the disconnected reduced areas is much more difficult than spraying across a larger area, and as a result the MRCU was examining the possibility of using drones to control the reduced areas of mangrove on the western side of the island.

The MRCU is currently focused heavily on responsive control because of the current surge and has turned its attention away from researching new methods, but Dr Wheeler said they expect the black salt marsh to be under control by the end of this week.

He accepted that the situation had become worse over the last two years but said he believed that by next year things would be back under control. This year the unit has been concentrating on killing adult mosquitoes, but the most important work was the larvicide, which targets the eggs.

Dr Wheeler said his staff has been working flat out for the last six weeks. However, he said nothing about recent allegations that the unit continues to be plagued by staffing problems and a shortage of pilots and technicians to keep the two small planes in the air.

CNS has persistently asked for information about staff shortages, the number of pilots and succession planning at the MRCU but none of our questions have been answered.