Mosquito trouble is the worst for decades
(CNS): Mosquito and Research Control Unit Director Dr Alan Wheeler has blamed the worst mosquito problems for two decades on a number of natural factors, such as COVID-19 and Tropical Storm Grace, but not the management issues that have surrounded the MRCU over the last two years. Wheeler, who was appointed as director in July this year, said that they were working hard to tackle the surge in the black salt march species causing the current trouble.
However, the MRCU had been dealing with a number of problems under the leadership of Dr Jim McNelly, who led the unit from March 2018 to March 2021. He left under a cloud, after his staff sent a letter to the ministry claiming that, rather than the tried and tested methods of mosquito control that Cayman had deployed to significant success, he had switched to methods that had contributed to the widespread rise in black salt marsh mosquitoes and the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti.
When Dr Wheeler appeared on Radio Cayman’s For the Record last week, he apologised for the outbreak of the swamp species and described the activities currently underway. He said the surge in the marsh mosquito was largely a result of the reduced control efforts last year during the pandemic, high tides both last year and this, followed by back to back storms over the last month that created flooding in the wetlands.
One man-made problem impacting the control of swamp and marsh mosquitoes that Dr Wheeler did identify was development, which is cutting into the wetlands and breaking up the mangrove areas into smaller and smaller pieces. This makes the aerial operations to deploy the larvicide used to keep all of the native mosquito numbers that breed in the wetlands under control much more difficult.
He explained that spraying the disconnected reduced areas is much more difficult than spraying across a larger area, and as a result the MRCU was examining the possibility of using drones to control the reduced areas of mangrove on the western side of the island.
The MRCU is currently focused heavily on responsive control because of the current surge and has turned its attention away from researching new methods, but Dr Wheeler said they expect the black salt marsh to be under control by the end of this week.
He accepted that the situation had become worse over the last two years but said he believed that by next year things would be back under control. This year the unit has been concentrating on killing adult mosquitoes, but the most important work was the larvicide, which targets the eggs.
Dr Wheeler said his staff has been working flat out for the last six weeks. However, he said nothing about recent allegations that the unit continues to be plagued by staffing problems and a shortage of pilots and technicians to keep the two small planes in the air.
CNS has persistently asked for information about staff shortages, the number of pilots and succession planning at the MRCU but none of our questions have been answered.
See Wheeler’s appearance on For the Record on Radio Cayman YouTube channel below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Administration, Land Habitat, Politics, Science & Nature
The horrible mosquito outbreak of the last three years coincided with the appointment of the previous Director. That cannot be a coincidence.
But what is so puzzling is that MRCU is a critical Govt agency. Why did the previous PPM Govt allow it to go off the rails? Will the new PACT Govt take urgent steps to resolve the situation?
You would think that every Govt since 1966 would have put MRCU to the top of the list for funding and resources. Grand Cayman is totally reliant on this agency for the health and comfort of local life and the viability of the tourism industry.
The fact that CNS has been unable to get answers to basic questions is, in my opinion, a clear indication that the MRCU management is being less than fully honest about our mosquito control problems. This does not reflect positively on the current MRCU leadership and management and it would reasonably cause one to conclude the the MRCU continues to lack the leadership needed to get our mosquito problems under control.
What does covid have to do with this. The planes could fly, same way the RCIPS operations carried on. And actually saying they have been flat out for six weeks?? With one plane grounded because they finished a pilot (who is Caymanian, so not sure what the contract issue is) – all smacks of mismanagement under the current watch.
I do believe that the good doctor needs to understand that he works for us. The taxpayers and voters of the Cayman Islands.
When re[resemtatives of the people, such as the press ask questions, they should receive answers. And the answers should be provided promptly and completely, with supporting data. Not just excuses and vague run-around responses.
Millions $$$ “spent” on controlling mosquitoes over the years, a few more millions to control iguanas, the results…. Just open your door or window, at any given time, day or night.
Blame it on global warming
Why no mention of the FACT that the MRCU pilot had come to the end of his contract, MRCU had not bothered with succession planning (as per almost every CIG agency) and they had to offer him another contract to dig them out of a deep hole? Thought not.
6:24. You are making stuff up. Ask the Caymanian pilot currently flying the mosquito plane.
How did he get the job. Succession planning. Bingo!!
#pacttransparency
Covid and storm grace are attributing factors? How? Talk about making excuses
Let’s not forget the $8,000 000.00 was spent on Oxitec to solve this project. The great mosquito release thanks alot
Yeah. 8 million dollars Is more than I made in the last three years!!!!! You don’t suppose there is any hanky-panky going on with the mosquito control, do you?
Oxitec was an initiative supported by the current Premier’s chief officer. The former MRCU boss was hired under her as well. I could go on and on but will stop there. You should get the drift.
Tell Dale to turn his zapper on.