More breaches as COVID isolation cases grow

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee

(CNS): The risk of more community transmission in Grand Cayman increased over the weekend as at least four more breaches of isolation rules were reported, as well as another jump in positive cases of the virus among travellers that were due to be released from quarantine. While the Public Health team continues to investigate the contacts of the confirmed community acquired infections, 650 PCR tests were carried out Saturday with 14 positive results among travellers, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee.

Another unconfirmed breach report was made to police Monday morning at the same residence where people were breaking quarantine rules over the weekend, which may be tied to a case of domestic abuse.

Officials have given no details of the breaches that occurred over the last few days but have asked the public to refrain from sharing false reports as it hinders the work of Public Health, Travel Cayman and the police as they try to investigate the breaches. However, so far it appears that there have been no positive cases of the virus among those breaking the rules.

Dr Lee said at Friday’s press briefing that Public Health believes revealing where people are in quarantine is considered to be an unreasonable invasion of privacy, especially where people are not breaking the rules. But he said he supports people putting up notices if they choose to as a warning to the wider community and to prevent people visiting by mistake.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said in a release over the weekend that every report of a suspected breach is investigated. “It is clear that despite numerous warnings, a small percentage of travellers and members of the public are not taking the laws and regulations governing quarantine at residence seriously,” he said.

Two cases concerning home isolation breaches will be in court next week, he noted.

“It may be that further cases involving quarantine breaches may come before the court in short order. It would be unfortunate if criminal prosecution is required for travellers and the wider public to take these matters seriously and abide by the quarantine restrictions in place,” Manderson said.

Travel Cayman Director Casandra Morris said in the release about the breaches that the authority was reorganising key resources to mitigate the potential for future incidents. “We continue to fight against the spread of COVID-19 and to encourage persons in quarantine, as well as the public to adhere to our protocols and guidelines. We need everyone to do their part to keep our families, community, and the country safe.”

Morris thanked members of the public who have reported breaches to date as they play an important role in keeping the Cayman Islands community safe.

Government has yet to confirm the number of active cases of the virus among around 900 people in isolation and quarantine but it is understood to be more than 40 people.