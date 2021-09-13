More breaches as COVID isolation cases grow
(CNS): The risk of more community transmission in Grand Cayman increased over the weekend as at least four more breaches of isolation rules were reported, as well as another jump in positive cases of the virus among travellers that were due to be released from quarantine. While the Public Health team continues to investigate the contacts of the confirmed community acquired infections, 650 PCR tests were carried out Saturday with 14 positive results among travellers, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee.
Another unconfirmed breach report was made to police Monday morning at the same residence where people were breaking quarantine rules over the weekend, which may be tied to a case of domestic abuse.
Officials have given no details of the breaches that occurred over the last few days but have asked the public to refrain from sharing false reports as it hinders the work of Public Health, Travel Cayman and the police as they try to investigate the breaches. However, so far it appears that there have been no positive cases of the virus among those breaking the rules.
Dr Lee said at Friday’s press briefing that Public Health believes revealing where people are in quarantine is considered to be an unreasonable invasion of privacy, especially where people are not breaking the rules. But he said he supports people putting up notices if they choose to as a warning to the wider community and to prevent people visiting by mistake.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said in a release over the weekend that every report of a suspected breach is investigated. “It is clear that despite numerous warnings, a small percentage of travellers and members of the public are not taking the laws and regulations governing quarantine at residence seriously,” he said.
Two cases concerning home isolation breaches will be in court next week, he noted.
“It may be that further cases involving quarantine breaches may come before the court in short order. It would be unfortunate if criminal prosecution is required for travellers and the wider public to take these matters seriously and abide by the quarantine restrictions in place,” Manderson said.
Travel Cayman Director Casandra Morris said in the release about the breaches that the authority was reorganising key resources to mitigate the potential for future incidents. “We continue to fight against the spread of COVID-19 and to encourage persons in quarantine, as well as the public to adhere to our protocols and guidelines. We need everyone to do their part to keep our families, community, and the country safe.”
Morris thanked members of the public who have reported breaches to date as they play an important role in keeping the Cayman Islands community safe.
Government has yet to confirm the number of active cases of the virus among around 900 people in isolation and quarantine but it is understood to be more than 40 people.
Anyone who suspects an individual has breached quarantine can make an anonymous report to 943-SAFE (7233) or file an online report here.
Category: Health, health and safety
If the violator is a WP holder, thump them with the fine and cancel their permit. If it is a Caymanian or PR holder, jail them. The only way people will learn.
Time to Name, Shame, Fine and Deport! Simple!!!
all homes that are bing used or quarantine shloud be clearly makrked on the front door. problem solved.
Move to Texas.
I am all for giving Premier Panton a chance to manage this with PACT, however, I admit that chances are that if Alden was still Premier, he would have informed us that Cabinet had taken a FIRM decision by now. No more playing. “This is what government has decided and whoever does not follow the directions, will be prosecuted.” Simple. No trying to please everyone. Premier Panton needs to face the reality that he will not be able to please all of us all of the time; do what is needed and move on. Our entire population can fit into Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas). Get it together, please.
In my humble opinion where people are recklessly breaking the law and the quarantine regulations and thereby endangering the public at large, they have foregone their rights to privacy.With the large increase in breaches, it’s time to require residences in quarantine to post a notice evidencing their quarantine status.Interestingly Dr Lee who is in home quarantine has done this.
The vast majority of positive cases in Cayman are nothing of the sort IF you’re thinking they mean that Covid can be spread from them – it cannot and will not be. The CT’s of the PCR’s here are being ran at insanely high counts and that means they are finding completely non-infectious particles of dead virus (and also flu, etc).
There is very likley no risk whatsoever to you from these positive cases and that is the story the journalists and government should be emphasizing.
The panic that the govt/hsa/news media are creating among a community that frankly isn’t educated enough to work it out for themselves OR has been terrified to such an extent they are scared witless and unable to think rationally is utterly shameful.
Start telling us what CT’s you are running the PCR’s at. Start telling the masses exactly how NON-INFECTIOUS these ‘positives’ are.
You are causing mental health mayhem, anxiety out the ying yang, people are losing their minds and you are causing massive community divisions for no reason.
There is far more likely to be no risk from these positives that warrants the community panic. I wish some journalist would step up and ram that point home – there has to be some sanity brought back to this entire situation.
Can’t even put them in Northward, because they will infect the prisoners. Yes, we need to learn to live with the “wirus” but, I think Cabinet needs to sit down urgently and brainstorm how to expeditiously get all the unemployed working so that we are no longer in dire need of the borders opening. Nuff people holding work permits for roles that Caymanians can do, i.e. landscaping, restaurant service staff, cashiers, etc.
So when do we learn to live with this virus……do we stay closed for 2 more years?
Remember all other Caribbean islands are open. Our tourism is gone. Our local businesses will need to travel and will move offices to other jurisdictions if we can not operate with travel.
We need to learn to live with it now as the rest of the world is doing.
Even Australian has conceded to living with it!
Tourism will be permanently gone once they see what has become of 7-mile.
Caymanians, by and large do not do that sort of work…
They do however work in large numbers in the Civil Service as that has become in effect a social welfare system for many.
UK will soon remove us from the Green List, and put us on the Amber List or Red List.
Good bye flights from British Airways…..
there is a very big difference between a reported isolation breach and an actual breach. the fear mongering has lead to the toy cop mentality where everyone is hunting and calling to report breaches. this is a strain on the team and just adding to the fear.
people are not afraid to commit the offense, because there has been lack of meaningful prosecution and consequences.
Not surprising. The ‘honour’ system of quarantine does not work in relation to many people. Today the BBC is reporting:
“Nearly a third of people arriving in England and Northern Ireland as the coronavirus Delta variant took off may have broken quarantine rules.
More than 300,000 cases were passed to investigators between March and May, according to figures seen by the BBC.”
Whilst Dr Lee is in the footlights, could we maybe ask him what Govt’s stance on medical coverage will be if someone contracts the virus and is hospitalised ? Will Ins coverage be 100% across the board or will those put out of work, minimum wage etc. having to pay deductibles still apply ?
Apologies if this has been addressed before, I don’t recall seeing it mentioned.
Dr Lee answering the Govts on questions as the Delta variant sets in. If you cant manage the limited arrival numbers with the measures currently in place, isn’t it pretty obvious not to load it up even more especially with the unknown of kids becoming involved ?
What a mess. Violators should be removed from home quarantine and placed in Government facility at their own expense.
…but we know they will never ever pay and its the rest of us tax payers who will be left picking up their tabs….
Time to name and shame
They obviously have no shame
And stop Home quarantine.
Stop quarantine all together unless person is known to have Covid. Silly to have people who test negative in quarantine.
And prosecute/Jail/Fine/Deport as that seems to be the only message that these selfish idiots understand.