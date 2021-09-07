Marketing expert to lead Education Council
(CNS): Shomari Scott, the chief business officer at Health City and former DoT director, has been appointed as chair of the Education Council. His appointment comes at a time when the minister is investing heavily in education, including a significant increase in scholarships and free meals for all students, and as government schools are beginning to turn around when it comes to inspections and results. Since the announcement that the marketing expert is taking the helm at the council, he has said that education and healthcare are two of the most important pillars of a community.
Scott said that he has previously served on the UCCI board and his business experience will help him in the new appointment to help with the strategies to develop the human resources for the country’s future. But when he appeared on a talk show on Monday, he also noted, “I come from a long line of teachers.”
Scott said there have been some significant improvements already in education and he intended to work on continuing that progress.
Last week during Finance Committee the education ministry’s budget was increased by CI$12.5 million to cover the new costs. This was around a 10% increase on the year’s overall budget for education, which is running in excess of $125 million this year, one of the largest public spending areas.
See the new Education Council line-up in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Education, Local News
Do people who make comments like this realize that both Dan Scott and Shomari Scott are products of the very same education system you are denigrating?
As are thousands of successful Caymanians.
$125 million to be spent on education this year. Let’s assume that this is only for public education programs. How many school-aged Caymanians are these programs meant to support? Our of maybe 30,000 Caymanians, let’s say 6,000 are in the public education system. $125 million a year to educate 6,000 people. In a wealthy nation, with such a huge budget for public education, why aren’t Caymanian public school kids among the best educated in the world? That huge budget, coupled with the huge private sector resources (Big 4 accounting firms, top offshore law firms, Dart, international hotel chains, etc.), Cayman’s public school system should be one of the best in the world. Yet, we settle for mediocrity, at best. What are we doing wrong??
Please clarify your objections to this appointment by citing specifics. I don’t mean to be rude but the blanket statement that the Education Department is so institutionalized creates more fog than sunlight. The Education Department, Ministry, Education Council have a mandate to prepare our students for the 21st century. The digital age is here. This is not a one man assignment as you inferred. It would take the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to see us to that promised land. Begin with sincere consultations and drop all the egos at the door. I’ll check back next year.
Sadly, this appointment will not make a difference just as having Dan Scott at the helm made no difference. Both are lovely fellows but the Cayman education system is so institutionalized to fail that unless it is completely blown up nothing will change.
The quality of “Education” for Caymanians is determined by the competence of regional Caribbean teachers who introduce their homeland’s standards , to a future workforce who will have to compete with real world standards.
You have Roy and Truman to thank for that.