Man wounded in West Bay shooting

(CNS) Police are investigating a shooting that happened late last night in West Bay, after a month long reprieve in local gun violence. According to a short press release from the RCIPS, a 23-year-old man from the district was shot in the pelvis on Friday around 11pm. Police were called to the scene on Reverend Blackman Road, which is close to the currently closed West Bay Police Station.

The wounded man taken by ambulance to the George Town hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.