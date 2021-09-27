Man wounded in another West Bay shooting

Bankers Road on Google Maps

(CNS): Police are investigating yet another incident of gun violence after two men were shot at off Bankers Road in West Bay during the early hours of Sunday morning. A report of shots being fired was made to 911 around 3am, and when officers and emergency services arrived they found one of the men had been wounded in the leg while the other appeared unhurt. No other details of the incident have been released and no one has been arrested.

Both men were taken to hospital, where the wounded man remains receiving treatment. He is the second man to be shot in the district this month after a 23-year-old man was shot in the pelvis on 10 September near to the currently closed West Bay Police Station.

There has been a significant increase in gun violence this year, in which around a dozen people have been wounded and three men killed in several separate shootings in West Bay and George Town. So far only one man has been charged in connection with any of the shootings.

No one has been charged in connection with a shooting on 1 July, when four men were shot on Martin Drive. Mark Andre Ebanks was killed at the scene and Eldon Charles Walton (55) died a few days later.