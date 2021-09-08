Mac opposes October opening in social media post

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush has publicly declared his opposition to the PACT government’s current policy to lift some quarantine restrictions on visitors in October. Despite being a member of the current government, Bush falls outside the collective responsibility held by Cabinet members, and while his role as speaker requires him to refrain from engaging in political wrangling, such conventions failed to prevent him from wading into most of the key political debates of the day during the last administration and now in this.

In a social media post Wednesday, Bush said, “I’m against reopening in October until more people are vaccinated.”

Urging people to get the shots, Bush revealed his own hesitancy but said his own doctor, whom he trusts, had told him that “whatever being vaccinated will do to us, the virus will kill us”.

Bush was clear in his message to his constituents that they should get vaccinated and he revealed plans for a special constituency vaccine drive on Saturday at the John Gray Church Hall in West Bay. But he also made it clear he did not support opening the borders next month.

“I urge you to get vaccinated if you’re still in doubt. The virus will be around and at some point our borders will have to open up. I hope not in October and not until our children can have some protection,” Bush said in his post, giving voice to concerns held by many people in Cayman who believe government’s decision to open the border is premature, given the spread of the Delta variant around the world and is being fuelled by pressure from the major hotel and restaurant owners.

Bush also quoted from an op-ed in the LA Times, On the front lines, here’s what the seven stages of severe COVID-19 look like, which he said “lays out step by step what happens to unvaccinated persons”.