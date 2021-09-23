Lawyers to head immigration boards

Steve McField appearing on Radio Cayman’s For the Record

(CNS): Government has made several more appointments to some of the country’s most important boards. According to a government gazette published yesterday, lawyers will be heading up the main immigration boards. Maxine Bodden has been appointed as chair of the Work Permit Board, Richard Barton now chairs the Business Staffing Plan Board and Steve McField will be at the helm of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board. Bodden is one of only a handful of women currently chairing the multiple and controversial boards that run government-appointed public boards.

Despite PACT’s commitment to more diversity with these political appointments, the new government is facing criticism for the significant number of recycled faces and the lack of gender diversity in the chair and deputy chair seats. And while there is an increase in the number of women being appointed, the boards are still largely dominated by men.

Nevertheless, Bodden is taking up the substantial role of Work Permit Board chair, supported by Deputy Chair Robert Whittaker, having been appointed by a new government that has made a commitment to address public concern that work permits are being granted at the expense of Caymanians.

While Barton is heading the Business Staffing Plan Board, another critical board when it comes to the advancement of local workers, the deputy chair is Dawn McLean-Sawney from the Cayman Islands Small Business Association.

The only non-lawyer to chair an immigration-related board is Temple Tatum, who has been confirmed as chair of the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Immigration Board, having previously been acting chairperson. Audley Scott has been appointed as his deputy.

As well as chairing the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board, where he is supported by deputy chair Magalyn Velana Robinson-Clarke, Steve McField has been appointed as chair of the Planning Appeals Tribunal.

The new PAT has six deputy chairs, all of whom are men: Richard Barton, Peter Broadhurst, Travis Ritch, Philip Boni, Alric Lindsay and Alexander Henderson. However, the planning law allows for up to seven deputy chairs, who must have legal backgrounds, plus seven other members. At least three PAT members (one of whom must be either the chair or a deputy chair) are required to convene a hearing.

Government has also gazetted the appointments for the National Pensions Board, which will be chaired by Marsha Patrica Ann Smith, with Daniel Peterson as deputy chair.