Lawyers to head immigration boards
(CNS): Government has made several more appointments to some of the country’s most important boards. According to a government gazette published yesterday, lawyers will be heading up the main immigration boards. Maxine Bodden has been appointed as chair of the Work Permit Board, Richard Barton now chairs the Business Staffing Plan Board and Steve McField will be at the helm of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board. Bodden is one of only a handful of women currently chairing the multiple and controversial boards that run government-appointed public boards.
Despite PACT’s commitment to more diversity with these political appointments, the new government is facing criticism for the significant number of recycled faces and the lack of gender diversity in the chair and deputy chair seats. And while there is an increase in the number of women being appointed, the boards are still largely dominated by men.
Nevertheless, Bodden is taking up the substantial role of Work Permit Board chair, supported by Deputy Chair Robert Whittaker, having been appointed by a new government that has made a commitment to address public concern that work permits are being granted at the expense of Caymanians.
While Barton is heading the Business Staffing Plan Board, another critical board when it comes to the advancement of local workers, the deputy chair is Dawn McLean-Sawney from the Cayman Islands Small Business Association.
The only non-lawyer to chair an immigration-related board is Temple Tatum, who has been confirmed as chair of the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Immigration Board, having previously been acting chairperson. Audley Scott has been appointed as his deputy.
As well as chairing the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board, where he is supported by deputy chair Magalyn Velana Robinson-Clarke, Steve McField has been appointed as chair of the Planning Appeals Tribunal.
The new PAT has six deputy chairs, all of whom are men: Richard Barton, Peter Broadhurst, Travis Ritch, Philip Boni, Alric Lindsay and Alexander Henderson. However, the planning law allows for up to seven deputy chairs, who must have legal backgrounds, plus seven other members. At least three PAT members (one of whom must be either the chair or a deputy chair) are required to convene a hearing.
Government has also gazetted the appointments for the National Pensions Board, which will be chaired by Marsha Patrica Ann Smith, with Daniel Peterson as deputy chair.
Some of these members would not have a clue on how to even complete and application for a work permit. Member of these board should at least be familiar with process. When you appoint persons who are not capable of being objective to such boards it will only lead to unfair and bias decision making. How can any Government be so ignorant to think that it is in the best interst of the Country to select persons to such boards based on how much support they gave during the election campaign? The integrity of this Government is very questionable to say the least.
More riggemeration, stack’em high boys and see where this gets you Cayman.
3.26pm I must say Mr McField has some sensible points of view, but he can certainly be overly excitable.I experienced this trait many years ago outside the G.T Post Office and will never forget the undeserved xenophobic venom that spewed in my direction.
Finally a stop to the status and permanent residence giveaway.! Thank you ! It’s about time this Be put to bed. Oooooooooh Yeaaah can you dig it
Expect massive confusion and hysteria with these appointments. Refusals of every immigration category will skyrocket. However fewer Caymanians will get jobs.
Good governance committees will be kept busy.
How are people identified for board appointments? It is important that these appointments are not just an old boy’s club type of thing.
Also, I don’t know if there is anything to celebrate by having lawyer’s in charge of these boards. When you look around you will see that there has been many lawyer’s in charge of us over the years and we can’t say that we have benefited from their leadership in any meaningful long-term sustainable way.
Maybe they asked women and they declined the posts. Anyone ever thought of that? A lot of these Board appointments are thankless tasks. No one ever gets it right, plus your career suffers as a result of being appointed to Boards.
Maxine and Richard are great choices. But Steve McField is a bit too excitable for the position of choosing who gets the right to stay in Cayman forever.
Hmm some arses at work already . You 5 and others who may follow you @3:26 , May just eat your vomit.
That’s Dr McField to you
The right to citizenship is stated in the law(s). Easy to follow. The problems came when persons looked to bend/twist them.
The Business Staffing Plan Board is a CON. Businesses are supposed to be training Caymanians for succession, but that never happens. Those businesses also undertook to offer training/scholarship monies and that is hardly ever enforced. If SPs are going to stay, they need to be strictly monitored and enforced.
Who cares if they all men. Why you don’t complain about all the men working in the hot sun doing construction? Hmmm maybe because it doesn’t fit the power level you seek under the guise of equality. Starting pushing for more women to work in the construction industry and the garbage collection services and stop this power hungry drivel. Or maybe start pointing out all the white people on these boards and in CEO chairs!
Most people in construction are men
Most homeless people are men
Most suicides are committed by men
Most people in prison are men
Most people murdered are men
Most leaders are men
In Cayman there is a law against insulting the modesty of a woman but to my knowledge not an equal one for men.
Selective equality is not equality.
OMG no more status or residency grants with that appointment!
Why bother to have these boards,?
All they have to do is ask Mac .
Not surprise that this Goverment would select persons that have no experience, no knowledge to make up these boards.
Mr. Temple excepted, possibly others. He is experienced — on the job experience, and is level-headed and fair.
Seriously? Do you actually know any of these people or what they do? Maxine in particular is well respected in the trusts industry for her knowledge and passion in leading STEP. Christ – some of you will complain just to complain.
Loose use of the word “lawyer” there.
You prefer “Doctor?”