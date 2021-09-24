Kids infected with COVID all getting better

George Town Primary School

(CNS): All of the children that contracted COVID-19 as a result of community transmission at the George Town Primary School are much better, with only two of them now having mild symptoms, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has reported. And while the woman who was the first person found to have the virus is still in hospital due to other medical issues, all of the adults who were positive as a result of that outbreak have recovered, with just two adults related to the primary school case still showing mild symptoms.

There are currently 57 active cases of the virus among those in isolation after three more travellers tested positive yesterday, included one who was vaccinated. Among those 57 people, 25 are symptomatic, including 20 travellers, several of whom are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate continues to increase. According to the latest figures, over 90% of adults have had at least one dose and a total of 105,823 COVID-19 vaccination shots have been administered. A total of 54,852 people (77% of an estimated population of 71,106) have had at least one dose and 50,962 (72%) have completed the two dose course. Nine people have had a third or booster shot.

Government ministers expressed confidence at the press briefing yesterday that the Cayman Islands will reach the original goal of getting 80% of the population vaccinated in the coming weeks.

Premier Wayne Panton said vaccination was critical to managing life with COVID-19. He said that government was already learning lessons about how to live with the virus and this recent outbreak has revealed how ready the country is to do that. He said the response by government has been good but not absolutely perfect. However, any gaps in response were being addressed, he said.

Panton pointed out that the national vaccination rate has helped to keep a lid on transmission rates, and while everyone had been very worried about the community transmission at the GTPS, the students were all doing well, and as the science has always suggested, children are resilient when it comes to the virus.

Dr Lee said yesterday that some other children, unrelated to the GTPS outbreak, have been going to the flu clinic this week and have been tested. The results would be available in the coming days, he said, but there have been no new confirmed cases of children been infected in the community in recent days. But he also said that more than 1500 children tested over the last week were all negative.