Just 61 people added to vaccine tally

(CNS): The needle on the COVID-19 national vaccination rate remained stuck Friday, when just 61 people were added to the tally of those who have had at least one dose and only 33 people rolled up their sleeve for a second dose over the last day. Government is due to lift travel restrictions in less than a week, though quarantine requirements will remain in place until 14 October. From that date, vaccinated travellers and visitors will no longer be required to isolate pushing up the risk of community transmission in Cayman for the first time in more than a year since the virus was last circulating here.

With just 70% of the country’s population currently fully vaccinated, this is well short of the 80% national target and almost certainly insufficient to achieve the level of herd immunity that the government wants to achieve to protect people here who cannot be vaccinated, such as children under 12 and those who are vulnerable to the virus.

There was one case of COVID-19 among Friday’s test results and there are currently 16 active cases of the virus among 833 people in isolation, five of whom are suffering symptoms.

Despite our requests, CNS has still not received a breakdown of the positive test results over the last few months detailing how many are and are not fully vaccinated.