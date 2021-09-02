Johnson guilty of murder in Christmas Eve stabbing

Michael Aaron Bush, who was killed on Christmas Eve

(CNS): Jashawn Owen Anthony Johnson (21) was found guilty on Thursday of the murder of Michael Aaron Bush (22) in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve 2020 at a nightclub complex in the Strand Plaza. Johnson had denied murdering Bush, claiming he had stabbed him in self-defence during an altercation outside the entertainment complex. He was tried by Justice Roger Chapple in June without a jury.

In a long ruling outlining his findings, the judge said that he was sure Johnson “was lying to me” during the course of the trial about the details of the stabbing and his claims of self-defence. Justice Chapple said that as a result of earlier provocation, Johnson had sought to confront the deceased to “even the score” and had intended to hurt him.

Johnson is now facing a life sentence, though Justice Chapple said he will have to make the difficult decision on the length of time the young adult must serve before he can become eligible for parole. Although the law calls for a 30 year average tariff, the judge has some discretion, given the circumstances of the murder and the person who commits it, particularly with regard to age, as is the case with Johnson, who was just 20 at the time of the murder and has no previous convictions.

As the judge delivered his ruing, he outlined in detail the facts of the case. Johnson had gone to the Strand entertainment complex with two friends that night. He went into Lillie’s nightclub but had been separated from them. At some point he had tried to enter Casa, another club at the plaza that has a minimum age. Because he was only 20, the security personnel had refused him entry.

Most of the events were caught on CCTV footage, which was shown in court during the trial. Johnson is seen trying to talk his way into Casa and as his does, Bush is seen to intervene. A security guard described Bush as being drunk and aggressive as he told the door staff not to allow Johnson to enter the club.

Following an angry verbal exchange and some pushing between Johnson and Bush, the security guard calmed the situation down and separated the two men. The judge said there was no doubt that Bush was behaving in a belligerent manner and that Johnson had been provoked.

But instead of getting away from the situation when he had the chance, Johnson went to the car in which he and his friends had arrived and retrieved a knife. He then went back to the scene where he had been in the altercation, looking “for an encounter”, the judge said. On the CCTV footage, Johnson is shown walking towards “potential, even likely, trouble” with Bush and inevitably ended up in the confrontation he had sought.

During the fight that followed, Johnson was struck by Bush and one of his friends, but none of Johnson’s opponents were armed. But Johnson pulled his knife and stabbed Bush twice. Bush then turned his back on Johnson and ran away into the car park. At that point, Johnson followed him, and out of sight of the CCTV appeared to inflict the fatal wound.

Johnson then returned to the car and began calling his friends to tell them he wanted to leave.

Meanwhile, despite being fatally wounded, Bush returned to the area in front of the club displaying his stab wound. It was not until several minutes later that the serious wound to his heart and the massive internal bleeding caught up with Bush and brought him down. He later died at the hospital as a result of the thoracic trauma.

As he delivered his verdict, the judge said that, given the circumstances, there was no question of self-defence, and even though Johnson had been under attack and believed he needed to use force, although the danger was very much of his own making, he acted disproportionately.

He found that Johnson had acted unreasonably and was intent on, if not killing Bush, causing him really serious harm. “The production and use of the knife was wholly disproportionate,” the judge said.

“Realistically, what other intention could he have when stabbing the deceased three times,” the judge said, adding that a reasonable man would not have acted in this way. As a result, he found that Johnson was guilty as charged.

Johnson is already in prison, having been held on remand since he was charged earlier this year. His tariff hearing was set for 23 November .