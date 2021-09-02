HSA to verify vaccines for digital records

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) has issued a list of phone numbers that it is asking those in the community who were vaccinated by the authority against COVID-19 to look out for. as public health staff made need to contact people to verify certain information. The HSA is in the process of merging the manual vaccination records with electronic medical records, so officials may need to contact the fully vaccinated to check that all the information collected at the time the shots were given is accurate.

Currently, 51,628 people have had at least one shot while 49578 or 70% of the population have had both doses.

Once this process is complete, those who received their COVID-19 vaccinations in the Cayman Islands will have secure, on-demand access to their digital vaccination certificates via the MyHSA Patient Portal. Everyone who has been vaccinated is encouraged to sign up for the Patient Portal in advance. Signing up takes only a few minutes and is available at any HSA location. Community registration is also available on select dates.

To register, a person must have a photo ID and a valid email address. Parents and guardians can also request access to health profiles for their children or wards under age 16. Online registration will be made available soon for people who may already be overseas.

The Health Services Authority (HSA) said it may call from one of the numbers below as it goes through the verification process:

244-2610

244-2617

244-2614

244-2700

244-2600

244-2779

244-2780

244-2783

244-2784

925-6908