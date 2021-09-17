Hospital opens test clinic to walk-ins

(CNS): With the return of COVID-19 community transmission to Grand Cayman, the need for people to test for the coronavirus has increased beyond those wanting to travel and front-line workers. Over the last few days Public Health has tested over 7,000 people in an effort to chase down the current outbreaks but they are now opening up testing to meet growing demand beyond immediate contacts of those who have contracted the virus.

People wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can now attend the walk-in testing clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 12pm. Though walk-ins are welcome, they are encouraged to book appointments online here.

Government issued ID and face masks are required at all health facilities. The clinic is in the space previously occupied by the Physiotherapy department, on the side of the hospital facing the Seventh Day Adventist Church, to the far left of A&E. Signage on the hospital campus will direct patients to the clinic.

This is in addition to the testing that is also available at the Doctors Hospital drive-through facility in George Town and the COVID-19 Testing & Information Centre at Camana Bay, which also caters to walk-ins. Testing is free at both HSA locations.