GTPS student tests positive for COVID-19
(CNS) UPDATED: George Town Primary School is closed for lessons today (Tuesday) after a Year 6 student tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday evening. Government officials have said nothing about the health of the child, why he or she was tested and whether the child has any connection to the contact tracing for the first case of coronavirus in the community last Wednesday.
All of the students will be tested and parents will be contacted today to tell them when to go to the school campus, where testing will be carried out. Meanwhile, John Gray High School is urging students there with siblings at GTPS to stay home.
Officials said the planned response measures, in line with COVID-19 protocols, have been activated at the George Town primary school.
“I want to reassure the community that Public Health is doing everything to ensure the safety of our students,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. “We can all appreciate that this is a very difficult time for many of us in the community. However, it is best not to spread misinformation and to cooperate with Public Health officials at this time. I am thankful that we are a highly vaccinated community, which will serve us well during times like these.”
Parents of students of the GTPS are asked to remain home today with their children until they are contacted with a time that their child’s year group will be tested. On arrival, students and their family members should wear masks and take all precautions around hand hygiene and physical distancing at the school. School facilities and buses will be sanitised and families will be supported by the school counsellor and other staff.
“Since receiving notification late Monday evening that one of our students has tested positive for COVID-19, we, along with Public Health, have immediately activated our Continuity of Operations Plan for schools,” said Department of Education Services Director Mark Ray. “In consultation with Public Health authorities, our staff will be on the ground at GTPS to oversee the implementation of the appropriate measures, and to provide support and guidance where needed.”
All students and parents are advised to wear masks at all other government school facilities.
In a statement, officials from JGHS confirmed that the school was open but staff and students must wear masks and students who have brothers and sisters at GTPS are being asked to stay home until they are called in for COVID-19 testing and they have their results.
The Health Services Authority is asking people with flu symptoms to stay at home and first contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about your symptoms before visiting the flu clinic.
The Flu Hotline numbers are 1-800-534-8600, 345-947-3077, 345-925- 6327
or email flu@hsa.ky.
Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.
The clinic is open Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm
It is located in the space previously occupied by the Outpatient Mental Health Unit, on the side of the hospital facing the Seventh Day Adventist Church, to the far left of A&E. Signage on the hospital campus will direct patients to the Clinic.
Category: Education, Health, health and safety, Local News
Yep, kill our Caymanian economy through much fear-mongering over Covid when the fact is – vax and unvax can’t stop the virus from spreading! Children will get it. You can’t stop that!
It seems “they” will keep denying that this is something we just have to live with, we just have to keep strong immune systems. But it seems “their” aim is to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs, ruin global economies and use the opportunity to centralize people’s information. And many Caymanians will be without jobs. Worse than Covid will be a famine! :/
The roads are much more dangerous.
Quick, everyone take their dirty once a week washed masks out of their pockets and put them on just to appease the fearmongers!
I’m continually stunned by the apathy, shown in comments with ‘children will fine’. Keep in mind these are ‘young people’ that aren’t permitted to be vaccinated whilst at the same time seeing paediatric/young teen cases and deaths on the rise with the largely vaccinated adult community casually rolling out their apathy towards them. Yes I’ll agree statistically children show a good response to COVID but also keep in mind and consider their mental well being before casting a quasi hypocritical net of your non-empathy on those that may be aware they’re not permitted the additional defences we as parents, adults in the community have been afforded.
Yet life goes on.
People – take a look at what is happening in Bermuda as a result of dropping quarantine – schools closed, businesses disrupted. Bermuda is also much more transparent than our government. Their data shows that infected fully vaxxed people often do not turn PCR positive until day 10!. Our 5 day quarantine is clearly not sufficient for the Delta variant!
https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-update-10-september-2021
The Premier has just stated that vaccination saves lives. That is true. Too bad that he cannot grasp that science also clearly shows that quarantine is even better.
We must not drop quarantine requirements and in fact we should add day 10 testing for fully vaxxed people. The evidence from Bermuda clearly shows that many fully vaxxed people who are infected do not produce positive PCR tests until day 10.
I’m still honestly struggling to hear someone explain why “we must” reopen, or why the risks of reopening outweigh the benefits of our current restrictions.
The way I see it, before this week, we got to enjoy a really large amount of freedom. Essentially no mask requirements, no restrictions on getting together, no limitations on the number of people who can dine at restaurants, no everyday worrying about whether or not you or your loved ones are going to get sick and/or die. Many of those freedoms are likely to end when our borders reopen.
Yes, we have had to make some compromises to achieve our current level of freedom, with a number of people finding themselves out of their usual work, as well as having to quarantine when you need to travel. But, these trade-offs have also had some benefits, too — more Caymanians are being hired into other industries, more people are purchasing locally instead of flying to Miami, etc.
Of course, we could be doing more to ease the burdens (mandated training programs, even better job search support, duty concessions on essentials, airfare concessions on necessary travel for medical/bereavement purposes, a registry for air travel requests so that flights can be added to meet the demand, etc.) But keep in mind that the uncertainty that reopening introduces also has a lot of negative implications, too — the probability that restaurants will have capacity limitations so they can’t figure out their staffing needs, the fact that local events are being cancelled because no one knows if it will be safe to do so, etc. If you’re in tourism and hospitality, it’s also been difficult to re-tool and switch industries if you’re constantly being told that hospitality “might come back soon”, like we’ve been told for the last year, instead of knowing in advance that we’re going to have to figure something out for the foreseeable future.
I just don’t see how the relatively small amount of tourism revenue that we are likely to gain (particularly in an era where folks are more skittish to travel than they used to be and where there is the constant fear of last minute cancellation as the virus cycles through communities) is worth giving up our current freedoms for. If we need more money to get us through these hard times, why not consider increasing the stamp duty on luxury condo sales, decreasing duty concessions on unsustainable development, or increasing the fees for work permits for jobs that could be filled by out of work Caymanians?
That’s just my view, though. I am honestly interested in others’ thoughts, because I can’t figure out why folks legitimately want to reopen (or if the commenters here in favour of reopening are mostly just expats who just want to go on holiday, or second home owners who want to come stay in their condos on Seven Mile Beach for Christmas at the possible expense of our community’s health). Help me understand a different point of view.
Some people say that Covid is inevitable and that some people will get sick and some will die so we might as well drop quarantine now.
I say that if we keep quarantine some that would not be alive for Christmas if we drop quarantine, will be alive. How many Caymanians who will not see another Christmas is OK with this government?
What a massive over reaction. So disappointing. Everywhere else in the world is moving on with life. We are going to have COVID. There is a huge difference between testing positive and needing a ventilator. Can’t shut a whole school down and subject all students to testing every time a case pops up. Ridiculous.
Obviously the health of children is the most important thing but the risk of death or bad long-lasting COVID symptoms for kids is far less than them dying of lots of other things. What about their mental health? Is that not as important as their physical health? Why are we making their mental health suffer for a physical risk that is practically non-existant.
Parents – get vaccinated. Helpers – get vaccinated. Teachers – get vaccinated. Everyone else eligible – get vaccinated. Wash your hands and don’t be and idiot.
The time for living COVID free is gone. COVID is here to stay. We have been so sheltered that one or two cases is resulting in panic. Stop thinking every click bait headline from other countries = doom, gloom and death to all. There are millions of kids back to school in places with much more COVID than here.
The government has said that it is considering advice from the UK on its open the borders policy – This is what their Health Secretary told their Parliament today –
“The British health secretary, Sajid Javid, has said the government may need to reintroduce mandatory face masks and advise the public to work from home, as he set out the government’s plans for coping with Covid in England through the autumn and winter.”
How does this help Cayman?
Misleading. Put this in context, this is what Javid said in case of another significant wave. He was just outlining a contingency plan. This is not the base case if things continue as they are now.
Mauritius dropped quarantine requirements about 3 weeks ago. This is the headline there today
“Mauritius is battling an explosion of coronavirus cases. Hospitals are overwhelmed, ventilators in short supply and cemeteries are running out of space.”
That is not what I want for my people.
Closing down a school- over reaction.
Stop the panic.
Learn to live with Covid.
Get vaccinated. Follow protocols. No need to quarantine or lockdown. Only quarantine the one w/ Covid. Geez.
There is a good chance that this spread is a result of introducing the 5 day quarantine for vaxxed people. Bermuda has been finding quite a number of fully vaxxed people who only test positive on day 10. Remember the incubation period of both vaxxed and unvaxxed is 14 days.
Relax people. Relax.
Total COVID deaths in US under 18 years old to date is 412 (it is counted as a “COVID death” if a child dies and had COVID in the previous 28 days, not necessarily died because of COVID). There are 74 million people under 18 years in the US.
Total COVID deaths in US over 65 years old, 502,000.
This just is not a serious pathogen for children. It just isnt. 412 under 18 yrs, half a million over 65 yrs.
Source:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1191568/reported-deaths-from-covid-by-age-us/
What about the effects of long Covid. The statistics also say that 1 in 7 suffer from long Covid.
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/english-study-finds-long-covid-affects-up-1-7-children-months-after-infection-2021-09-01/
Thanks. If you are under 18, you have a 1 in 179,612 chance of dying with COVID in the next 18 months.
then what about the under 5’s???? and then?,,,,and then?….zzzz
the danger with kids is bringing it home to parents and grand parents. nothing to worry about with our high vax rate.
That’s why the parents and grandparents need to be vaccinated – problem solved. Everyone has had the chance to, so what’s the issue?
I’m not in favour of opening up the borders until the vaccination ratio is much higher BUT…this is absolutely crazy, if they are intent in opening our borders – then they just have to “let it rip” through the community and suffer the consequences….we cannot be disrupting schools, families and businesses (parents having to work from home etc.)….IF, and that is a BIG IF…..they are intent in opening up the borders.
Again – please wait until the ratio of vaccinations is higher…yes, the selfish, unvaxxed would be allowed in that situation to hold back the entire Cayman Islands…but someone must protect them from their own “lack of knowledge”.
No, we don’t need to protect them. It’s called personal responsibility – they have had the chance to get vaccinated, so the consequences are on them.
Like the Red Bay phantom case? Someone cranked up the cycles on the machine again.
no big deal. especially with our high vaccination rates. isolate track and trace.
kids are best adapted to deal with this.
1 in 500k chance of death.
many countries around the world have stopped testing sick kids as the risk to their health is so low.
1 in 7 children who get Covid suffer long Covid which disrupts their lives and education. I am not OK with that.
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/english-study-finds-long-covid-affects-up-1-7-children-months-after-infection-2021-09-01/
That’s what you get for breaking quarantine. Community transmission had to happen anyway, it was inevitable and I am not caught up in the current panic. But to those who broke the law, this is what you have done to your community. Thanks
I think it was just as likely that someone spread it after leaving quarantine than those breaking quarantine. Bermuda has several positive cases on day 10 – they test 3 days before, on arrival, day 4 and day 10, those that tested positive on day 10 had cleared all the other tests, and as we only test on day 5 it’s quite possible we missed a few.
Covid will still be around even if it’s possible to inoculate the entire planet, should we change path.
kid gets flu
Yawn.
The risk to children is very low.
This has nothing to do with reopening. We haven’t opened yet and already have community spread. Makes no difference. it was inevitable
Covid is here to stay. Vaccine or not.
Global and local powers need to Stop the bribery though, no for real just stop that legal grey area vaccine coaxing.
We are individual humans born with choice, so read it and weap…scarecrows.
Cue the hyperbolic overreaction now…..
I’m off to buy more toilet paper!
I’m heading to Blackbeard’s!
The choice facing Cayman now is simple. Be exposed to the delta variant whilst vaccinated, or be exposed to the delta variant whilst unvaccinated.
No-one will avoid this, least of all school children. If a child is over 12, get them vaccinated. Those under 12 will be waiting some time (years) before the vaccines are approved for their age group, so the delta variant is going to rip through the school age population like wild fire. Not a problem for kids, big problem for adults who are unvaccinated.
So get vaccinated and CIG get the boosters rolled out asap
Note that 5-12 year old kids start getting vaccinated in the US at the end of October.
Speaking about mass hysteria. An overkill!
“Anchorage [Alaska] School District revises COVID-19 protocols regarding asymptomatic close contacts”
“…those who are considered close contacts to someone who tests positive for the virus that are not experiencing symptoms will no longer need to quarantine.”
https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2021/09/14/anchorage-school-district-revises-covid-19-protocols-regarding-asymptomatic-close-contacts/
School closing means parents at home with them. Parents at home means business that cannot survive without staff eg service industry will suffer with some becoming insolvent.
This is what happens when a bunch of novice, inexperienced politicians try to fix what is not broken. Too late now, the virus is spreading like wildfire silently throughout the community, just a matter of time before we realize how bad it will get. Be prepared for some tough times ahead, there is a long way to go before infection peaks. Pity they didn’t leave the measures they found in place alone.
It was inevitable but the reopening should have been delayed until ages 5-11 could get the shots. Spilled milk and all but children’s lives will be put at risk and government should be extremely careful with infections in children.
Agreed!
If we wait for the 5-15 ages can you guarantee that they will take the vaccine?
Why would you vaccinate your under 12 year old, unless they have some underlying condition? The risk of Covid to a healthy kid is so low, so it would not make sense. I am vaccinated, but would not give my kids the vaccine yet, as the risk of vaccine for kids outweighs the risk of Covid for them at this time.
Because long covid effects the future health of children. Like with their lungs for example.
I am the parent of a child with special needs under 12 YO.
As a family, we are very concerned with virus spread due (largely but not solely) to the selfish unvaccinated. Whilst but one kid “with an underlying condition” to you…he is our entire world…
Nothing has been “reopened”. There are quarantines in place for all travelers.
“Children’s lives” are not being put at risk, and it is not clear when, or if, a vaccine will be approved for all children or just those that are vulnerable.
Ages 5-11 won’t be getting shots anytime soon! UK isn’t even recommending them for 12-15 anymore due to how low their risk is with getting ill with Covid.