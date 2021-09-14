GTPS student tests positive for COVID-19

George Town Primary School (Photo courtesy DES)

(CNS) UPDATED: George Town Primary School is closed for lessons today (Tuesday) after a Year 6 student tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday evening. Government officials have said nothing about the health of the child, why he or she was tested and whether the child has any connection to the contact tracing for the first case of coronavirus in the community last Wednesday.

All of the students will be tested and parents will be contacted today to tell them when to go to the school campus, where testing will be carried out. Meanwhile, John Gray High School is urging students there with siblings at GTPS to stay home.

Officials said the planned response measures, in line with COVID-19 protocols, have been activated at the George Town primary school.

“I want to reassure the community that Public Health is doing everything to ensure the safety of our students,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. “We can all appreciate that this is a very difficult time for many of us in the community. However, it is best not to spread misinformation and to cooperate with Public Health officials at this time. I am thankful that we are a highly vaccinated community, which will serve us well during times like these.”

Parents of students of the GTPS are asked to remain home today with their children until they are contacted with a time that their child’s year group will be tested. On arrival, students and their family members should wear masks and take all precautions around hand hygiene and physical distancing at the school. School facilities and buses will be sanitised and families will be supported by the school counsellor and other staff.

“Since receiving notification late Monday evening that one of our students has tested positive for COVID-19, we, along with Public Health, have immediately activated our Continuity of Operations Plan for schools,” said Department of Education Services Director Mark Ray. “In consultation with Public Health authorities, our staff will be on the ground at GTPS to oversee the implementation of the appropriate measures, and to provide support and guidance where needed.”

All students and parents are advised to wear masks at all other government school facilities.

In a statement, officials from JGHS confirmed that the school was open but staff and students must wear masks and students who have brothers and sisters at GTPS are being asked to stay home until they are called in for COVID-19 testing and they have their results.

The Health Services Authority is asking people with flu symptoms to stay at home and first contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about your symptoms before visiting the flu clinic.