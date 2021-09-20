GTPS parent in serious quarantine breach

(CNS): A mother of a George Town Primary School student has been found in breach of her mandated quarantine rules by selling food and doing other business that has brought her into contact with other people, despite her potential exposure to COVID-19. Dozens of households are currently in quarantine as a result of the outbreak at GTPS, in which 18 children and two adults have been infected with the virus.

While many children and their families had negative tests last week following the first case, the incubation period for this coronavirus can be more than two weeks. The woman is also currently on bail in relation to an unrelated criminal allegation.

In an official press release, Travel Cayman Director Casandra Morris said there is no concern for the general public at this time, suggesting that the woman had been retested and proved to be negative.

“We will continue to investigate this incident with our partnering agencies,” she said. “I strongly encourage persons who are in quarantine to take it very seriously and refrain from any action that might breach their quarantine. Along with Public Health and RCIPS, we are all working tirelessly to eradicate the spread of COVID-19 and need the active cooperation and participation of those involved. We can only protect our families, the community and the nation if those in quarantine adhere to the Regulations.”

People quarantining at home or at a specific residence are forbidden to leave the premises or hand over any item to others outside of their quarantine. Only people making contactless deliveries should visit the properties. The penalties for anyone who fails to follow this rule are up to two years in jail and a maximum $10,000 fine, upon conviction

“The present breach is a very serious matter,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who chairs the COVID Programme Board. “Quarantine breaches endanger our entire community. Any failure by persons in quarantine to obey our laws and regulations will not be tolerated. Our public safety and public health agencies have been working tirelessly to protect the people of the Cayman Islands from the COVID-19 virus. I thank these agencies for their swift response to today’s breach of quarantine,” he said on Saturday.

Public Health said the investigate into the breach continues, adding there there was no need for public concern.

However, it is widely suspected that the outbreaks of the virus in the community were most likely caused by breaches of isolation rules or the illegal landing of canoes bringing drugs, guns and people from Jamaica, where the virus is out of control. There is also a possibility that fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections who were still incubating the virus when they were released from quarantine may have inadvertently caused the community transmissions.

So far, Public Health has not been able to confirm the source of either the GTPS outbreak or the first case of community transmission in North Side.

