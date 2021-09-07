Free mulch from TS Grace available

Mulch made by the DEH

(CNS): The green debris generated by Tropical Storm Grace is being recycled into mulch by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) and the first load is ready for the taking. All Grand Cayman gardeners and backyard farmers are being offered the free mulch from the Temporary Vegetation Collection Site in Prospect from Wednesday on a first come, first served basis at the National Road Authority (NRA) stockpile on Poindexter Road.

Residents are invited to come early and bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch. Assistance will be provided by the DEH to load small vehicles for members of the public on Saturdays only.

“We have started the recycling of the vegetation waste collected following the passing of Tropical Storm Grace last month,” said DEH Director Richard Simms. “This is the first of many free mulch offering as we make arrangements to do the same at other temporary sites. Meanwhile, we continue with our Island Wide Vegetation Collection Schedule. This week we are serving the people of George Town District.”

Residents are reminded to place vegetation waste only by the kerb where it is easily accessible to the collection crews. People are being directed not to obstruct the roadway or storm drains or place household trash. Residents are also asked to trim vegetation to lengths of three feet to enable an efficient collection. Alternative arrangements should be made to transport any other type of debris to the George Town landfill drop-off.