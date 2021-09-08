Former tourism minister to chair port board

Cline Glidden

(CNS): Local attorney Cline Glidden, who briefly served as the tourism minister from the end of 2012 until he lost his West Bay seat in the 2013 elections, has been appointed as the new chair of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands. Glidden was a committed supporter of cruise berthing facilities during his time as a back-bencher in the 2009-2012 UDP administration and while in Cabinet in the interim government led by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly after McKeeva Bush lost a no confidence vote and was ousted from the premiership.

Glidden will service on the PACI board with another past supporter of the development of a cruise port, Bush’s former political assistant, Richard Parchment, who was a director on the previous board and is now deputy chair.

Rumours that two once prominent cruise berthing supporters were being appointed by the new PACT Government to the board were circulating for several weeks before the appointments were formally gazetted on Friday, stirring up concern and surprise in the community.

The current administration has said there is no cruise berthing project on its agenda and Premier Wayne Panton is a firm opponent of a cruise facility in George Town. But these political appointments to this critical board are fuelling some speculation that the concept of a cruise berthing facility may not be dead in the water after all.

CNS contacted members of the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) campaign, who secured enough signatures for a people’s referendum on the project proposed by the last PPM administration. They said that, regardless of these appointments, they do not believe that those now in government who supported the campaign and understood the flaws and misrepresentations made by previous administration would support a new cruise berthing project.

“It was a poorly conceived project under the PPM led Unity government that galvanized the public and lead to the unprecedented judicial review decision that stopped the project,” said a spokesperson for the campaign. “The position publicly stated by the premier and the PACT Government is clear. We do not have any reason to believe that the port project is a priority for this government.

“No member of the current administration campaigned on moving forward with the proposed project. None of the government bench campaigned for it during the elections. It did not form part of their manifestos, so it would be surprise to the public who still feel strongly about the environmental, financial and socioeconomic impact of such a project.”

CPR’s success derailed and eventually halted the last administration’s particular proposal and the campaign put the final nail in its coffin. But the campaigners were never given the referendum, even though they met the criteria under the Constitution.

There is nothing to suggest from the Strategic Policy Statement outlining this government’s plans delivered in July that a cruise project is on the agenda, but the appointment of Glidden to the port helm for the next two years raises the question of whether he may once again attempt to steer the authority in that direction, though he will be obligated to follow government policy.

When he was minister, Glidden had sought to tender the project after Bush, as premier, had been circumventing the process and had made a controversial preliminary deal with China Harbour. But Glidden had also been in talks with the cruise lines to create a similar type of project to the one that was eventually pursued by Moses Kirkconnell when he became tourism minister.

Since the CPR’s successful campaign began, the community opposition to a cruise berthing project has increased. The received wisdom that Cayman needs cruise tourism to survive has been undermined, so much so that even the continued accommodation of large scale cruise tourism under tender has seen increased opposition.

With the COVID pandemic and resulting lockdown, that has only increased and public opinion has swung away from supporting the return of cruise tourism in any significant way at all.

If cruise tourism is to return to Cayman next year in the face of the global pandemic, as the current tourism minister, Kenneth Bryan, has indicated, it is expected to be on a limited basis, though how limited has not been outlined. The PACI board will be closely involved in managing any return of cruise ships and ensuring that it happens as safely as possible.

In a press release following the gazetting of the board positions, Minister Bryan said he was “delighted” that the new PACI chairperson “brings a vast array of experience not only from a business perspective, but also from a political standpoint as a former government minister”.

Bryan pointed to the other critical role of the port authority, which is managing the arrival of cargo and overseeing the responsibilities associated with the importation of goods.

“Recognising our increasing population, rapid growth in the importation of goods and the limitations of the port’s current location, this board has several key areas to consider while overseeing the port’s operations and I am confident they are more than up to the challenge,” the minister said.