Former C&W employee is new OfReg board chair

Rudy Ebanks, OfReg Board Chairman

(CNS): Rudy Ebanks has taken over the chairmanship of the Board of Directors for Utility Regulation and Competition (OfReg). The former chair of the beleaguered watchdog, Linford Pierson, resigned following the election. Although OfReg is widely considered a costly but failing watchdog that is not fit for purpose, Pierson blamed everyone but the regulator at a PAC hearing last year, and he added to the controversies swirling around OfReg when he threatened to punch another director in 2018.

But the departure of Pierson does not mean that things will be plain sailing for Ebanks, as the regulator is plagued with a catalogue of issues, including excessive spending and a failure to address any of the problems relating to utilities that it was created to resolve more than four years ago.

According to a release about his appointment, Ebanks formerly served on the OfReg Board as a non-executive director following a 36-year career in telecommunications with Cable & Wireless that spanned areas including engineering, sales, customer service, project and programme management, national and international carrier relations, regulatory and senior management.

He was responsible for leading a team of experts in the negotiations for liberalisation of the Cayman Islands telecommunications market and has had regulatory training at both Coventry University/UK and PURC (Public Utility Research Centre), University of Florida.

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, a former member of the PAC who has raised publicly his concerns about the management of OfReg on numerous occasions, has now been given oversight of the regulator. He said Ebanks possesses the strategic planning, leadership skills and the integrity acquired to serve and has sound knowledge of the Utility Regulations and Competition Act as well as the Public Authorities Act.

“My Cabinet colleagues and I are confident that his vast knowledge and experience will enable him to execute the duties of the chair in a highly competent and politically neutral manner,” he said.

Ebanks’ appointment is for a three-year term and is effective immediately. As board chair he will receive a stipend of $4,500 per month.