Financial sector fuels gov’t surplus

Finance Minister Chris Saunders at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Government coffers are still running a surplus even at a time of year when government revenue usually falls off dramatically, Finance Minister Chris Saunders revealed Thursday. He said that fees coming in from the financial services sector this year have prevented government from going into a deficit in the second half of the year, as had been predicted. While government is now beginning to spend more per moth than it is taking in at this time of year, revenue from the first half of the year and a smaller monthly deficit for July and August than expected is keeping core government finances in the black.

Speaking at yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing, Saunders revealed the latest public finances up to 31 August and said there was still a surplus of CI$147 million for central government, which is better by CI$16m than the original budget first set down in November 2019.

The minister explained that for this eight month period, government has collected $731m in revenue and spent $584m, which left a surplus that was even better, to the tune of $92m, than the same time in 2019. He said that the year before last provided a better comparison for the public finances than 2020 because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said the situation was supported largely by two revenue lines from the financial services, namely $50m in new fees from private funds an additional $36m from liquidated entities. The fund fees are now an annual revenue stream that government can depend on, he noted. Thanking those in the finance industry who had lobbied for those fees, he said that without them government would have felt the missing tourism revenue.

The minister pointed out that customs revenue was more than collected in 2019 but this may be fuelled by the increase in world prices rather than people buying more stuff. For example, the volume of alcohol was down largely because of the lack of visitors.

However, when it came to spending, COVID-19 was really biting, he said, as government was anticipating spending around $200m more this year than in 2019, largely as a result of the pandemic, either directly or indirectly.

Nevertheless, the surplus was easily covering the gap between the increase in average monthly spending and the revenue. Government is currently spending around CI$73m per month and in August it still collected around $63m, which was much higher than he expected. The average deficit is now expected to be about $15m per month, so, taking the depreciation and other accounting elements into consideration, things were far better than anticipated.

“We are covered where cash is concerned and that is one of the reasons we have not had to withdraw from the facility,” he said, referring to the line of credit that the previous government secured last year.