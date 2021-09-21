Feral cats create crisis for local birds and reptiles

Brown booby birds on Cayman Brac, one killed by feral cats (photo courtesy DoE)

(CNS): Experts at the Department of Environment who focus on Cayman’s unique and rare birds and reptiles are increasingly concerned about the danger posed to many species across all three islands from feral cats. The threat to the endemic rock iguana on Little Cayman has been well documented but these animals are also a critical threat to the survival of brown booby birds on Cayman Brac and blue iguanas on Grand Cayman.

DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit Director Fred Burton told CNS that the unit’s hands are tied on conducting the humane cull needed, which is unacceptable, given the crisis surrounding the future survival of some of Cayman’s unique birds and reptiles.

The DoE and the Department of Agriculture are bound by an undertaking given to a judge more than three years ago relating to a request for judicial review by two local animal charities to challenge the cull of feral cats. The courts had directed the government authorities to talk to the Humane Society and Feline Friends in an effort to find common ground rather than proceed to JR. But there was no common ground and since then the legal issues have been resolved but a catalogue of other issues delayed the case.

When the charities last met with the DoE and DoA, they reached a verbal agreement, but when this took written form a circle of counter proposals with long delays began, Burton said. The agreement remains notionally acceptable but un-signed.

“We feel this ongoing delay is profoundly unacceptable and are very actively seeking solutions though multiple approaches at the same time,” Burton told CNS. “In terms of losses to critically endangered, protected wildlife in the Sister Isles, every day lost to delay is measurable in predation events where cats kill rock iguana young, birds, curly-tail lizards, and even boobies. Residents in Little Cayman are increasingly upset and distressed about the lack of action, and practically they are unanimous in support of the humane trap and euthanize control, paired with microchipping and safeguarding domestic companion cats.”

Burton warned that the nesting brown boobies on Cayman Brac will “soon be history, if we cannot act”.

A recent picture by the DoE team on the Brac summed up the threat to these seabirds, which are already in decline globally. Brown boobies in Cayman Brac are ground nesting birds, while in Little Cayman the frigate birds and red footed boobies nest in low-lying mangroves. This leaves all the seabird chicks horribly exposed to being killed by the cats.

“In Cayman Brac, occasionally a whole family can be exterminated as the parents are attacked while defending or returning to the chick,” the DoE said in a recent social media post, which had a picture of a brown booby parent and chick standing next to the body of the other parent, which was attacked by a feral cat. “This chick is also doomed. One parent cannot raise it alone,” the team said, adding that there was no doubt a cat was the culprit as its tracks were left in the sand nearby.

All members of the DoE team are in agreement that no one likes to kill things, but they have pointed out that consideration must be given as to which species are more important, because many creatures are being killed by the feral cats, which are only here because people brought them in as pets and then abandoned them.

“The problem is extreme on all three islands,” Burton said. “We don’t have population estimates for the feral cats because this is extremely difficult to do, but we are moving in that direction.”

He explained that, given the magnitude of the problem, feeding stations don’t work because cats just instinctively hunt regardless of how much food is put out for them. The feral cats have reached enormous numbers now on the Sister Islands especially, where they are killing so many young iguanas that the endemic and indigenous species are in serious peril and the DoE has to cage the young hatchlings to save them from the cats.

But the cats threaten so much more native animals, and while they don’t seem to be eating mice and rats, they are causing havoc among other species. Camera traps in the Salina Reserve in East End show them hunting anole lizards, blue iguana hatchlings, ground nesting doves and small forest birds. Past post mortems on the cats showed no evidence of them eating rats, but rather bird and lizards.

“I have even seen one snatching a low flying swallow out of the air in my own back yard,” Burton said. “If that is what we actually see, what goes on without our knowing must be immense.”

But the cats, too, are suffering, he said, as they have tapeworms, roundworms, viral infections, blindness, physical injuries and more. “Their guts were full of garbage, literally, cardboard, plastic, rubber.”

But still the animal charities don’t want to countenance even humane euthanasia and are advocating for trap-neuter-release. But Burton stressed it does not and cannot work to reduce population and predation pressure on a whole island with such a large feral cat population as there is now on Little Cayman.

Domestic cats are also a recognised threat to global biodiversity, and according to the American Bird Conservancy, they are responsible for the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals and reptiles in the wild.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists domestic cats as one of the world’s worst non-native invasive species. Feral cats are even worse indiscriminate killers of wildlife and threaten hundreds of species all over the world.