Feral cats create crisis for local birds and reptiles
(CNS): Experts at the Department of Environment who focus on Cayman’s unique and rare birds and reptiles are increasingly concerned about the danger posed to many species across all three islands from feral cats. The threat to the endemic rock iguana on Little Cayman has been well documented but these animals are also a critical threat to the survival of brown booby birds on Cayman Brac and blue iguanas on Grand Cayman.
DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit Director Fred Burton told CNS that the unit’s hands are tied on conducting the humane cull needed, which is unacceptable, given the crisis surrounding the future survival of some of Cayman’s unique birds and reptiles.
The DoE and the Department of Agriculture are bound by an undertaking given to a judge more than three years ago relating to a request for judicial review by two local animal charities to challenge the cull of feral cats. The courts had directed the government authorities to talk to the Humane Society and Feline Friends in an effort to find common ground rather than proceed to JR. But there was no common ground and since then the legal issues have been resolved but a catalogue of other issues delayed the case.
When the charities last met with the DoE and DoA, they reached a verbal agreement, but when this took written form a circle of counter proposals with long delays began, Burton said. The agreement remains notionally acceptable but un-signed.
“We feel this ongoing delay is profoundly unacceptable and are very actively seeking solutions though multiple approaches at the same time,” Burton told CNS. “In terms of losses to critically endangered, protected wildlife in the Sister Isles, every day lost to delay is measurable in predation events where cats kill rock iguana young, birds, curly-tail lizards, and even boobies. Residents in Little Cayman are increasingly upset and distressed about the lack of action, and practically they are unanimous in support of the humane trap and euthanize control, paired with microchipping and safeguarding domestic companion cats.”
Burton warned that the nesting brown boobies on Cayman Brac will “soon be history, if we cannot act”.
A recent picture by the DoE team on the Brac summed up the threat to these seabirds, which are already in decline globally. Brown boobies in Cayman Brac are ground nesting birds, while in Little Cayman the frigate birds and red footed boobies nest in low-lying mangroves. This leaves all the seabird chicks horribly exposed to being killed by the cats.
“In Cayman Brac, occasionally a whole family can be exterminated as the parents are attacked while defending or returning to the chick,” the DoE said in a recent social media post, which had a picture of a brown booby parent and chick standing next to the body of the other parent, which was attacked by a feral cat. “This chick is also doomed. One parent cannot raise it alone,” the team said, adding that there was no doubt a cat was the culprit as its tracks were left in the sand nearby.
All members of the DoE team are in agreement that no one likes to kill things, but they have pointed out that consideration must be given as to which species are more important, because many creatures are being killed by the feral cats, which are only here because people brought them in as pets and then abandoned them.
“The problem is extreme on all three islands,” Burton said. “We don’t have population estimates for the feral cats because this is extremely difficult to do, but we are moving in that direction.”
He explained that, given the magnitude of the problem, feeding stations don’t work because cats just instinctively hunt regardless of how much food is put out for them. The feral cats have reached enormous numbers now on the Sister Islands especially, where they are killing so many young iguanas that the endemic and indigenous species are in serious peril and the DoE has to cage the young hatchlings to save them from the cats.
But the cats threaten so much more native animals, and while they don’t seem to be eating mice and rats, they are causing havoc among other species. Camera traps in the Salina Reserve in East End show them hunting anole lizards, blue iguana hatchlings, ground nesting doves and small forest birds. Past post mortems on the cats showed no evidence of them eating rats, but rather bird and lizards.
“I have even seen one snatching a low flying swallow out of the air in my own back yard,” Burton said. “If that is what we actually see, what goes on without our knowing must be immense.”
But the cats, too, are suffering, he said, as they have tapeworms, roundworms, viral infections, blindness, physical injuries and more. “Their guts were full of garbage, literally, cardboard, plastic, rubber.”
But still the animal charities don’t want to countenance even humane euthanasia and are advocating for trap-neuter-release. But Burton stressed it does not and cannot work to reduce population and predation pressure on a whole island with such a large feral cat population as there is now on Little Cayman.
Domestic cats are also a recognised threat to global biodiversity, and according to the American Bird Conservancy, they are responsible for the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals and reptiles in the wild.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists domestic cats as one of the world’s worst non-native invasive species. Feral cats are even worse indiscriminate killers of wildlife and threaten hundreds of species all over the world.
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
Far too may animals in the beach as pets, let alone wild ones. Time for a cull.
It’s not about the problem, its about the proposed solution. Everyone understands that there is an imbalance, but surely a civilised society can find a civilised solution instead of barbaric cruelty ….
Thought PACT cared about the environment? Time to stop pussyfooting around this issue.
Don’t they still poison them on the Brac anyway?
Remember when you all cried for ACCOUNTABILITY during elections? If you want accountability it extends to ALL government departments including the doe and doa who were acting illegally which is why an injunction was necessary. You all can’t be like cult followers and allow breaches by government of the law whilst also crying for accountability.
“Cull” sounds so much nicer than kill or exterminate.
The injunction was implemented to prevent a blind and violent cull where the animals would be brutally slaughtered without regard to whether they are feral or merely roaming pets.
The injunction requires the DoA to employ trappers to remove the cats from the wild and then carefully check that they are 100% not a pet (i.e private property by definition of the law) and then euthanised by painless lethal injection if indeed feral.
However, the government department of agriculture have failed to implement any protocol to allow this to happen.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned charities, humane society and feline friends, work tirelessly to trap and spay/neuter dozens of cats each week to control the cat population on Grand Cayman.
These feral animals are simply trying to survive in an ecosystem that is yet to balance with some proficient predators. By reducing their population growth through neutering programs we can help rebalance the situation humanely.
I find it somewhat ironic that people are calling for a cull of feral cats for their unwittingly destructive behaviour whilst wealthy humans are wantonly pillaging this country for all it is worth and destroying the coastline, beaches,and mangroves in the process.
This is simply a distraction from what Caymanians should truly be angry about.
Way to complicated.
Designate Cat Cull Week.
If you own a cat keep it inside for the week.
Anything in wild is culled.
I 100% agree with you. If you keep destroying the forestry here, of course bird and lizards will go extinct. Don’t blame it on the cats. It is a lack of conservation and destroying wild bush and trees. I’m not for killing.
Why should potentially non voters have the final say?
I totally agree that DOE need to definitely do something about the wild chickens just like how they did with the Green Iguanas.
For all you know, these chickens you call pest because you fail to properly secure your garbage, are the same pest that will provide food on your table if anything should happen to our supermarkets !!! Don’t be so short sighted!
Perhaps on Brac and Little Cayman a partial cull may be warranted. But I don’t think a cull is warranted in Grand Cayman, otherwise we will be over run with rats, chickens and other small vermin.
The problem with your statement is that feral cats do not like to kill rats, as rats are tough prey. In a recent study in Chicago, feral cats were videotaped to see how they interacted with rats. The cats overwhelmingly avoided having anything to do with rats – they were simply too much trouble.
Cats also don’t bother with chickens. They’re too large.
As for “small vermin”, I’m not sure what you’re talking about. If you mean introduced species like the House Mouse, then I agree that feral cats can and do prey on mice, just not on rats and chickens.
I have never seem a cat catch a chicken or a rat but plenty of lizards!
Time for a cat cull!!
Based on what your article said about the effect of the Judge’s ruling, it’s up to the Humane Society leadership to see to it that this gets sorted, fast! it sounds like, yet again, sentiments are overpowering science – sound familiar?
It’s high time for the decision-makers in the Humane Society to step up and do the right thing to enable the humane culling of feral cats to go ahead.
Otherwise, sad to say, but probably the only way we the caring public can apply effective pressure to break this ridiculous bureaucratic logjam is to withdraw our individual and corporate financial support for the Humane Society, until such time as they ensure all the legal hurdles are unblocked for the humane culling of the feral cats in all three islands.
In the meantime until the Humane Society leaders do what they should, the perverse reality is that those who continue to support the Humane Society are complicit in unnecessarily perpetuating an otherwise curable lethal hazard that threatens the extirpation or, even worse, extinction of several of our native species in all three islands. It’s that serious. Let’s not pretend otherwise.
Why should potentially non voters have the final say?
We have Selina, daughter-in-law of Sammy Jackson, the lawyer who ran against Alden in the last election to blame for the legal impasse. It is she who organised the legal action against the DoE to stop the humane culling of the cats. Ask her how to unpick this mess.
Australia is on their way to a 2,000,000 cat cull
Holland has done 1,000s
Bring it on
If Trap Neuter Release worked, the Humane Society would have solved the problem between 2018 and now. They would have neutered all the cats, the feral ones would already have died as they don’t live long, and there would be no problems whatsoever. The fact that they haven’t solved the problem is evidence that they can’t solve the problem this way. The Humane Society is rich$$$ from inheritances.
Why did DoA’s chicken catchers get disbanded? Time to bring that department back to full strength. Let’s clean up and beautify our $#!@ before tourists come back. Employ some tourist folk – giving a hoot is what butters your bread!
Cull the cats not the chickens. I eat them and their eggs.
Eat more and more often please.
Can we introduce a stray cat culling and chicken culling program – what benefit do they add to the ecosystem? A good business for some of those struggling in the tourism trade to get involved in. $5 a catch similar to the Iguana cull.
Definitely need to do something about the chickens. Ironically, there’s a curious interaction between the the two because while a cat probably wouldn’t take on a full-size bird they love the chicks.
people need to stop having pets. end of story.
Does The DOE have any actual data backing up any of these claims? A cat killing a swallow in the backyard is not exactly proof that swallows are in trouble.
CNS: Read more here. I’ve put this document in the CNS Library.
Ok, read it. No Cayman data except the number of iguanas. The DOE faqs do indicate it has done nothing about this in the field thus far. The kill plan as described includes pets as probable collateral damage.
If you want to eliminate feral cats on LC, you will have to kill or remove all of the cats there, including pets. Burton should be honest about this.
CNS: Domestic cats should be spayed or neutered so they do not add to the problem of feral cats and kept indoors so they do not kill the wildlife. You should be honest about this.
I have always known that Cayman’s Humane Society is mostly made up of foreign do-gooders who want to earn points for their PR tests, but in never knew they hated birds.
Foreign-do-gooders who prop up the economy, fund raise for any number of local causes and are more passionate about the local environment than the local-do-nothingers. 10:43, your comments are divisive and lack any substance.
See what happens when man sticks his nose in things that dont concern him. A few months ago the d.o.a. was on a dog roundup. Now see what happens. Cat population increase and run wild. Nature will exercise its checks and balances.
CNS: 1) Feral dogs might kill the occasional cat but do not make even the smallest dent in the feral cat population. 2) This has been a problem for decades. 3) This is a man-made problem. Humans “sticking their noses into things” happened when they brought cats and dogs to the island. 4) You seem to think that dogs killing cats for fun or food is more acceptable than culling.
CNS, dogs also kill blue and rock iguanas. Success will require eliminating all the pets on LC permanently since people are irresponsible. Bty, those Boobies nest all over the Caribbean.
I just don’t like killing or culling any animal for that matter. We have to use science and rise above a barbaric way of dealing with what we call pest.
You and your sentimental myopia are part of the problem
I don’t believe you can separate a person from their own sentimental myopia, so I would argue the correct verb is “is.”
Like what? Beam them to Outer Mongolia?
Yes… why not? Why can’t we catch them and send them off the island. There are huge forests in the world. Why must we resort to killing?
who is going to take these cats? be realistic – the rest of the world has their own cat problems – they dont want our feral cats
China? Korea? Bet they could put them to good use.
They are “feral” cats. That means they are wild!
So simply let them go in a habitat that is wild.
When I worked in the Middle East they had a serious problem with feral dogs predating a very sensitive desert environment. Simple and very effective solution – they sent in the army’s snipers. When you saw the pathetic physical state of the dead dogs the bullet had actually been the most humane solution.
This has been an ongoing problem for 30 plus years. Hopefully it is taken seriously at last.
They need to be removed ASAP by whatever means necessary as they are causing untold damage.
I have a cat from the Humane Society which they brought over from LC about a year ago as a kitten. He definitely didn’t belong there and he is now an indoor house cat and doesn’t kill anything. I don’t let him out as he would hunt… that’s what they do. Be responsible for the environment and get rid of all the feral cats ASAP from LC and CB as well.
How terribly cruel to keep a cat imprisoned indoors. Poor cat.
you are part of the problem with your free roaming cats!
This story makes my blood boil! It’s unconscionable that a few charities are causing the destruction of our native species by their selfish acts. If I lived on the sister islands, court order or not, I’d be taking matters into my own hands. CULL THE CATS!!!
I am withdrawing all support from the humane society and any other charity that has been opposing the cull. The consequences were well known and anticipated. They have literally risked the extinction of species and the spectacular fauna of these Islands. Damn their arrogance.
Executive Orders needed.
Direct rule now!
I we would just open the borders, this problem would solve itself.
Or keep them closed indefinitely and people will soon need to start eating the cats.
The Humane Society will receive no further donations or support from myself and many others until they end this bullshit.
#boycottcihs
Stupid people. Now, what will happen to all of the dogs and cats that they are saving if you allow yourself to be triggered by the foreign killers. Why don’t you take the booby birds and the iguanas and keep them in your house? I have plenty cats and birds around my area. The cats are scared of the chickens and they don’t trouble the birds. I have plenty ground doves and parrots.
The real threat to the birds is careless development, like how they ripped the tree up in town that hundreds of birds used for nesting then, do a 180 and cast the blame elsewhere on other animals…
Funny how there was no iguanas running a muck years ago but since the destruction of their natural habitat these animals have no other choice but to venture out to find alternative shelter and food.
Too bad we can’t have a culling for the ones who really contribute to the dentriment of our ecosystem for satisfaction of their wallets.
Or you could lay blame where it belongs [with] the doa and doe who could have started a tnr program there 10 years ago. Instead of acting humanely and in good time they sat on their XXXX behinds and now want to blame people who have a conscience for their ineptness- like always with the CIG. Another day in upside down world.
TNR does not work to save wild animals and you know it. Stop with the wilful blindness.
amen to that.
who cares at the point who is to blame for the problem – just fix the problem! blaming anyone at the point is unnecessary. we are here. and something must be done to save the native wildlife – not cats
I blame the Humane Society and have every right to do so as I first raised the problem with them more than 25 years ago. They expressly confirmed that the cats had every right to the environment and even suggested that as mammals they outranked the cold blooded slithering things (Little Cayman Rock Iguanas) I was concerned about.