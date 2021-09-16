Family flew to Brac after GTPS COVID outbreak
(CNS): The Health Services Authority issued a press release Thursday which implies that three people from Grand Cayman, including a child from the George Town Primary School where an outbreak of COVID-19 was revealed on Monday, flew to Cayman Brac instead of isolating at home in a suspected breach of quarantine rules. In the release, officials said all of the family members, including the student, tested negative for COVID-19 at Faith Hospital and will now remain in home isolation for 14 days or until otherwise instructed by Public Health.
They also said there was no cause for public health concern at this time but reminded people there are legal consequences for not adhering to mandatory isolation.
All George Town Primary School households must continue to isolate, whether results have been received or not, until they are contacted by a Public Health or Education official.
Since the three people who flew to the Brac have tested negative, it is very unlikely that they spread the disease over the last few days, even if they do go on to develop COVID-19 over the next few days.
However, there are concerns about other families with a child at the school breaching isolation rules while they were waiting to be tested or for results from those tests over the last few days, as well as concerns over today’s news that a prison officer has tested positive.
Government is not expected to hold a press conference today but GIS has confirmed it will be releasing information on the latest cases later today.
Category: Health, health and safety
Question are they related to anyone in a high position?
Remember Skylar. What’s good got the goose is good for the gander.
If ONE positive case at GTPS was serious enough for our whole country to have to suffer new restrictions, they sure as hell better prosecute these fools. If they aren’t prosecuted fully, then you know that government doesn’t really care and it’s all a show.
Wealth breeds contempt for the great unwashed.
#Caymancompetence.
The lack of any semblance of competence in Cayman is appalling. It is beyond comprehension how this was allowed. I’m sorry to be negative, but CIG last 20-30 yrs has been an international embarrassment.
We wish to be a player on the International Stage for finances, we wish to have respect for Caymanian Values that support family values, we wish to value foreign investment when compatible with local wishes and needs. But we fail in each instance. We ignore construction/development standards, we don’t enforce laws that are broken, we don’t really promote being inclusive to others, we elect and re-elect corrupt officials that in most developed countries would be in jail, we don’t protect our natural resources, we don’t support a good education system, we elect officials that have no real education in the portfolios the are assigned, we need foreign investment but publicly scorn their investment, we allow corrupt developers to develop properties which our councils have deemed poor, ………..
I’ll stop, as I suspect this all will be ignored, disliked or simply discounted; as it has been for far to many years.
I cry for my Cayman!
Selfish, stupid pricks. They should all be put in jail XXXX. I’ve been stuck at home for the last 48 hours (not mandatory) waiting for an update from the St Ignatius rumors to try and help out society, but what’s the point. Tossers
You really couldn’t make this stuff up. They must be so thick!
… reminded people there are legal consequences for not adhering to mandatory isolation
Nice to be reminded, but thumbs up if you think nothing will be done about it.
Yet they had no hesitation arresting and jailing Skylar and using her as an example. Why aren’t you arresting and jailing all the others who have breached quarantine.
What’s that??? Aaaaah it is the locals breaching quarantine not travelers. So they’re exempt from the rules.
Ugh!!
They should be fined or sent to Jail
Won’t happen. They’ll know someone who knows someone who know someone who happens to be a very minor civil servant and it will all go away.
Selfish idiots
Totally ignorant selfish muppets. If they are not prosecuted for this there is no justice in Cayman…. smh
If the selfish quarantine violators are not Americans, there won’t be any punishment
Seriously, regardless of what you think of the isolation rules, how stupid can you get.
Don’t answer that.
Eventually, we’ll reach a point in Cayman where Covid numbers are reported without the story behind. We will only reach that point when the borders open, and there are so many cases that it doesn’t make sense to give anything more than the daily tally. But I do understand that right now that it’s just the novelty of it all, and the cases are few so giving one each a story is possible.
I’m disappointed that there was so much hype and encouragement for the population to get vaccinated, 71% are now fully vaxed, but officials are still scared to open the borders. What else are we waiting for? Where will the goalpost be moved to next? Maybe they’ll say all people over 50, plus healthcare workers and frontline staff must get the booster before setting a new opening date. Who knows.
We need to get on with life like the rest of the world, with covid. Living scared is no way to live.
5:09 I agree with you. Most of the policies are contradictory anyway…..e.g. quarantine a plane full of passengers but not the crew.
Hyping up every new positive is just to continue to control by fear.
They must be a special kind of stupid! Hope they face serious legal consequences!
The point is, did the family KNOW they were negative? Well, how could they until they were tested in the Brac?
So, this family, in direct contravention of the isolation order, instead fled to the Brac. It is just dumb luck they didn’t start a Brac bloom. These people did the wrong thing. Dead wrong.
Was this family close contact to anyone at the school or just a family member went to the same school? It makes a big difference. Just attending the same school doesn’t make one a close contact. They tested negative. If they weren’t close contact and had a negative test, I would not be concerned.
Just being in the same building with some one with covid doesn’t mean you will get covid. You need to be close enough to catch those air droplets.
If they weren’t directly released from isolation by HSA, they were supposed to stay home!
Under what regulation?
name and shame them
Dumber than a bag of rocks…
Dat wha ya get
Can we assume a “warning for intended prosecution”; or is endangering life and spreading a highly contagious disease one of those things (like fronting or corruption) that just get accepted around here?
Need to put big fines and some jail time in people that breaks the isolution/quarantine. No one since Skylark and Ramgee went to jail, but many, many people broke the quarantine.wgars wring with the system here. The law seems like its only for certain people. That woman that knew she was positive for the virus and still boarded CAL flight to Grand , should be given the max. 10,000 $ fine and 2 years in prison. And the people that allowed her to board the plane should be fired immeduately. The people that came to the Brac when they should have been in isolutiob in Grand should be fined 10,000 and if they test positive then jailed also. IF nothing is done, then more people going to do the same. What you think if people was not fined for say speeding, what they will do ?
My neighbor knows this family and they were fully vaccinated so they could have been spreading covid despite no symptoms and negative rapid tests administered. What a mess… seems like nobody cares anymore. Yet the borders remain closed.
Good for them. Someone has to stand up to the draconian measures being imposed without reason beyond irrational fear.
What is wrong with people?
Typical law-abiding Caymanians.
You sure? Many students at that school are not from these parts.
Expats…….always the expats.
Will the 3 in the Brac be charged ?
One is a child
Now these 2 SOBs (not the child) should be locked up again after the 14 quarantine lock-down.
Absolutely no regard for others.
I hope they get prosecuted!
Will other passengers on the flight to the brac be notified just in case these people show up positive in a few days. We know so many people test negative to fly only to be positive after 5 days quarantine.
Excellent point.
“An Education Official” has no legal authority to require a person or persons to remain in isolation. Not even sure that Public Health do.