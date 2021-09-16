Family flew to Brac after GTPS COVID outbreak

Faith Hospital, Cayman Brac

(CNS): The Health Services Authority issued a press release Thursday which implies that three people from Grand Cayman, including a child from the George Town Primary School where an outbreak of COVID-19 was revealed on Monday, flew to Cayman Brac instead of isolating at home in a suspected breach of quarantine rules. In the release, officials said all of the family members, including the student, tested negative for COVID-19 at Faith Hospital and will now remain in home isolation for 14 days or until otherwise instructed by Public Health.

They also said there was no cause for public health concern at this time but reminded people there are legal consequences for not adhering to mandatory isolation.

All George Town Primary School households must continue to isolate, whether results have been received or not, until they are contacted by a Public Health or Education official.

Since the three people who flew to the Brac have tested negative, it is very unlikely that they spread the disease over the last few days, even if they do go on to develop COVID-19 over the next few days.

However, there are concerns about other families with a child at the school breaching isolation rules while they were waiting to be tested or for results from those tests over the last few days, as well as concerns over today’s news that a prison officer has tested positive.

Government is not expected to hold a press conference today but GIS has confirmed it will be releasing information on the latest cases later today.