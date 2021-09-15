Face masks duty-free until next year

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): Cabinet approved a 100% waiver of import duty until June next year on imported facial masks, hand sanitizers and surgical gloves following its weekly meeting last week. The waiver comes just as the government is about to reintroduce mask mandates indoors in regulations expected to be rolled out later this week, which was confirmed in the release of the Cabinet summary notes.

Most businesses were beginning to roll out mask requirements even before government announced plans to mandate masks again in the face of what is now believed to be at least ten cases of community transmitted COVID-19. The reintroduction of COVID-19 suppression measures, including mask wearing mandates and safe distancing in public places, will also see public gatherings cut to 100 inside and 250 outdoors.

Speaking to the country at the press conference Tuesday evening, Panton outlined the forthcoming changes. “We will soon change some of the regulations, including mandating masking in all indoor areas, such as churches, schools, supermarkets, bars, and insisting on the use of hand hygiene,” he said.

With the virus apparently spreading, officials are urging people to stay home as much as possible, only leave for essential trips and wear a mask. They are also advising people to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people who are not

members of your household at all times. Even before the publication of the new regulations privates businesses can mandate face mask and refuse entry to those not wearing one.