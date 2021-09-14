Ex-minister and sons admit assault in land fight

CoP Byrne, Area Commander Lloyd Marriott, Captain Crosby and Mike Adam (Photo courtesy RCIPS)

(CNS): The former community affairs minister in the 2009-2012 UDP administration and two family members have admitted common assault in relation to an altercation near his West Bay home in January last year. Mike Adam and his sons, Jordan and Erick, all pleaded guilty Monday when they appeared in Summary Court to stand trial. All three men decided to admit the charges, which relate to a long-running dispute over land access rights with neighbour, Wilson Mendoza, which turned physical.

Mike Adam accepted that he had punched Mendoza, while his son Erick said he pushed the man in the chest. Although Jordan Adam accepted the assault charge, he said he had not struck Mendoza on the head but had slapped his cap off. All three men were bailed following the admissions to appear on 1 December for sentencing.

However, at the hearing the men are likely to argue provocation as the physical altercation came after a long-running dispute stretching back to 2018, when Mendoza acquired a piece of land and began blocking access to Adam’s home.