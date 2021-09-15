East End clinic worker COVID positive as cases climb
(CNS): One staff member at the Health Services Authority’s East End Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, which was discovered through contact tracing. The clinic was closed Wednesday morning and is expected to reopen today at 1pm after deep cleaning and the reassignment of staff.
As contact tracing rolls on, health officials have not yet revealed the exact number of community transmissions from three separate local outbreaks of the virus, including the close contacts of this latest confirmed case. At least ten people, including three children, have tested positive despite having no travel history or close contact with a traveller.
While the coronavirus now appears to be circulating on Grand Cayman after leaking into the community, with around 40 active cases including infected travellers, officials have confirmed that at this point there are no cases in the Sister Islands among travellers or any community transmission.
Recent concerns among residents that travellers were being given different quarantine periods at a single address on the Brac have been addressed by Travel Cayman. After visiting the residence after a report of a potential breach of the rules they found that the house had been securely and safely converted into multiple residences.
“Quarantine should not be treated lightly,” Governor Martyn Roper said Wednesday. “Whilst we still have these protective measures in place everyone must adhere to the rules. Do not leave your place of quarantine, do not have visitors whilst in quarantine, and make sure you receive deliveries in a COVID safe, contactless way… Every one of us needs to assume responsibility for the welfare of our community,” he added.
Meanwhile, despite the positive case, officials said that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday evening was set to go ahead from 5-8pm. The Camana Bay clinic is open today from 10am-2pm and 4-7:30pm.
Residents of Cayman Brac can receive their vaccines from 9am-1pm at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre. People attending the clinic are reminded to bring their own facemask and practice safe social distancing.
Residents who suspect that an individual has breached quarantine can make an anonymous report to 943-SAFE (7233) or file an online report here.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
The Flu Hotline numbers are 1-800-534-8600, 345-947-3077, 345-925- 6327
or email flu@hsa.ky.
Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.
The clinic is open Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm
It is located in the space previously occupied by the Outpatient Mental Health Unit, on the side of the hospital facing the Seventh Day Adventist Church, to the far left of A&E. Signage on the hospital campus will direct patients to the Clinic.
Category: Local News
Is HSA requiring all staff to be vaccinated? Please say yes …
If most of these new positives are asymptomatic and only aware of having Covid due to positive test after contact tracing, there are probably others that have/had it out amongst us. The good news is that obviously they’re doing just fine! I hope all that test positive will have very mild cases.
Amen! If they tested everyone on the island right now there would probably be dozens more positives who have no idea they even have COVID. Postive test does not equal being hospitalized or dying for goodness sakes!!!
Hope the government will, for now, restrict travel from Grand to the Sister Islands. Our health care here is excellent, but we have such a high percentage of elderly people, that a rapid community spread could be devastating.
This was always going to happen so no surprises to be honest.
Sit tight. keep safe. non vaccers?
well…….. good luck if your still refusing.
Is anyone being hospitalized, and why they need the good luck?
Why is the virus not seriously affecting the people of the island. Is it that the strain in the community not making people seriously ill.
The people positive had the double vaccine. Everyone else is fine 😂
“Learn to live with it,” they say. Wait until it is one of their loved ones that ends up on their belly for 15 days, hooked up to a ventilator.
Why do people automatically think Covid means ventilator?!? Vaccinated persons (like the VAST MAJORITY or our island is) rarely end up on ventilators or even in the hospital. Unvaccinated persons MIGHT need hospitalization and a small percentage need ventilators.
Get vaccinated!
Follow facts and science not fear!!!!!!
Agreed. It’s all very well to say this when it is millions of people you don’t know overseas who have died. When it becomes someone you love who is seriously ill, perhaps all of these ‘just live with it’ people will suddenly come to know how that feels.
Even worse, if their loved one needs a ventilator and we don’t have any left. Then how will it feel?
No worries man if the rain doesn’t came soon, the tears of CITA and the real estaters are falling like a tropical downpour
And your solution is? Given Covid will probably never go away? Not sure being on your belly on a ventilator is a great idea – I’d definitely worry about that treatment!
Get vaccinated and the chance of ending up on a ventilator are effectively ZERO.
Chance of kids ending up on a ventilator is also effectively ZERO.
The virus is on the island but no one is being hospitalized.
Yet…
For now. The U.S. is still facing horrors for the hospitals and the virus mutates
At the press briefings, can it be kept ‘brief’ and to the point?
Between the prayers, stories, and meaningless platitudes, there’s about 50% filler.
The update can then be kept to about 30 minutes of useful information.
OMG !!! IT’S EVERYWHERE !!!!!!!! Quick, get to Cost U Less and get as much toilet paper as you can carry.
I miss the LOL button….
No word on vaccination status, which has to mean all the recent adult cases except for one have been vaccinated.
Vaccine is doing its job though as NONE of them are sick!