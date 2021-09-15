East End clinic worker COVID positive as cases climb

East End Clinic

(CNS): One staff member at the Health Services Authority’s East End Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, which was discovered through contact tracing. The clinic was closed Wednesday morning and is expected to reopen today at 1pm after deep cleaning and the reassignment of staff.

As contact tracing rolls on, health officials have not yet revealed the exact number of community transmissions from three separate local outbreaks of the virus, including the close contacts of this latest confirmed case. At least ten people, including three children, have tested positive despite having no travel history or close contact with a traveller.

While the coronavirus now appears to be circulating on Grand Cayman after leaking into the community, with around 40 active cases including infected travellers, officials have confirmed that at this point there are no cases in the Sister Islands among travellers or any community transmission.

Recent concerns among residents that travellers were being given different quarantine periods at a single address on the Brac have been addressed by Travel Cayman. After visiting the residence after a report of a potential breach of the rules they found that the house had been securely and safely converted into multiple residences.

“Quarantine should not be treated lightly,” Governor Martyn Roper said Wednesday. “Whilst we still have these protective measures in place everyone must adhere to the rules. Do not leave your place of quarantine, do not have visitors whilst in quarantine, and make sure you receive deliveries in a COVID safe, contactless way… Every one of us needs to assume responsibility for the welfare of our community,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite the positive case, officials said that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday evening was set to go ahead from 5-8pm. The Camana Bay clinic is open today from 10am-2pm and 4-7:30pm.

Residents of Cayman Brac can receive their vaccines from 9am-1pm at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre. People attending the clinic are reminded to bring their own facemask and practice safe social distancing.

Residents who suspect that an individual has breached quarantine can make an anonymous report to 943-SAFE (7233) or file an online report here.

See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here. For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at

communications@hsa.ky See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.