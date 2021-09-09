Driver faces trial after extradition from UK

(CNS): Levar Wood (27), who was extradited from the UK last week, will now face trial in October accused of killing Giovani Berry, who was a passenger in his car which crashed following a police pursuit two years ago. Wood jumped police bail in January last year after he was allowed to travel for medical reasons. He appeared in court Friday via video link from quarantine inside HMP Northward, where he is being held on remand, and pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Wood is accused of driving a Nissan Skyline dangerously after he fled from police following a collision in Bodden Town in the early morning hours of 1 September.

Wood crashed the car a second time into a wall shortly after speeding away from the officers who had tried to stop him. When police arrived at the scene, both men were taken to hospital, where Berry died.