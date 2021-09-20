Driver crashes into house on Cayman Brac
(CNS): A man escaped serious injury early Sunday morning when he crashed his car into a house on Cayman Brac. The single-vehicle collision happened at around 4am on 19 September on West End East Road. The driver of a white Hyundai Santa Fe had been travelling eastbound when the car left the roadway, collided with another vehicle parked nearby and then crashed into a house, causing damage to both.
The emergency services attended the scene and took the driver to the Faith Hospital for treatment for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released and no one else was injured in the crash, which is now under investigation.
Category: Local News
12:07 you asked “How do you hit a house with your car? … The Answer: it is very possible anywhere where houses line the roadsides. Such a case is found in every district in all three islands.
It is not rocket science to figure out that such accidents can be caused by good or bad drivers. Let’s hope that this does not ever happen to you.
Drunk at 4am helps a lot too.
One can drive into a house and climb high enough to damage the over hang (eve) and break the electric wire off,if they drunk and speeding.
Ya Man lot’s of narrow roads on these islands, so learn to drive.
REALLY? Is that a real answer? I can’t tell if you’re joking Mr. or Ms. 2:30pm.
Let me dumb it down for you.
It’s not rocket science to figure out that ANYONE that IS NOT driving: Drunk / While excessively speeding / While blindfolded / or having just suffered a medical emergency will NOT run into a house while driving!
It doesn’t happen. Even on roads where houses line the roadside.
No good driver has a single vehicle accident and runs their car into a bleeding HOUSE 999,999 times out of a million.
It’s either a drunk driver, an excessive speeder or a drunken, excessive speeder.
Had to be both. Your first clue is the 4am smack time.
How do you hit a house with your car? The driving habits and displays I’ve seen lately are mind boggling.
Cayman has always had bad drivers, like anywhere in the world. But it has been getting worse and worse over the past few years.
One example was when I went for a walk along West Bay Road on Saturday, where the speed limit is 25mph. The amount of cars zooming by at likely double the speed limit was infuriating, not to mention drivers on their phones.
And the kicker is that they drove right by the police station while they were doing it as I believe West Bay station is still in Governor’s Square.
We need far more money put into traffic enforcement and stiffer penalties for this sort of behavior behind the wheel.
Maybe one could pay for the other? Just a thought.