Driver crashes into house on Cayman Brac

(CNS): A man escaped serious injury early Sunday morning when he crashed his car into a house on Cayman Brac. The single-vehicle collision happened at around 4am on 19 September on West End East Road. The driver of a white Hyundai Santa Fe had been travelling eastbound when the car left the roadway, collided with another vehicle parked nearby and then crashed into a house, causing damage to both.

The emergency services attended the scene and took the driver to the Faith Hospital for treatment for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released and no one else was injured in the crash, which is now under investigation.