Dr Lee’s departure confirmed by officials
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who became the face of the government’s COVID-19 navigation strategy, will be leaving by the end of the year, a few months ahead of the end of his contract, officials have confirmed. Dr Lee became a national hero to some during the lockdown as a result of his daily TV appearances outlining in detail the spread of the virus, how public health officials here were testing and tracing, and offering advice on how the country would get through the pandemic.
Revelations in a legal case brought by Doctors Express about his role in the unlawful seizure of cannabis medicines dented his reputation but the damning revelations were not enough for him to step down or be pushed out from his job.
The health ministry continued to stand by Dr Lee, even after a Grand Court judge found he had been untruthful under oath, based on documented email evidence, and had acted with improper motive when he played a part in a conspiracy involving the customs department to seize the medicines from the clinic. Government has not appealed the case and is understood to be in negotiations with Doctors Express, which is expected to receive significant damages from the public purse.
But Dr Lee is now leaving under his own terms. He said he is leaving to return to the UK to be with his parents, who are both elderly and in failing health.
Confirming his departure, the ministry thanked Dr Lee for “his invaluable contributions and hard work in helping to keep our country safe from the COVID-19 pandemic”, as officials wished him well.
Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie said the ministry does not comment on specific employee matters, but given the public nature of the CMO post and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rumour about Dr Lee’s departure and why were being addressed officially. She said there will be a formal recruitment process to fill the CMO post and more information about that will be released later.
Speaking about his time in what became a very high profile role, Lee said the biggest challenges came from a direction none of us would have imagined.
“It has not all been about COVID-19; I have also had the chance to consider the health are system of the islands from a strategic position and I will share my views before leaving post,” he said. “However, my parents’ health is failing and although I have tried to support them from afar, they really need me there and there is no one else able to help in this family matter. As a result, just over a month ago I shared my decision to leave my post in January 2022.
“Cayman has weathered the COVID-19 storm as it raged around us with determination, ingenuity and sheer hard work. We are now highly vaccinated as a community, but I hope those remaining would please consider protecting themselves further with the opportunity that vaccination brings,” he added.
Dr Lee said nothing about the Doctors Express case, but at the time he denied the court findings about him claiming to be acting in the public interest, despite the documented evidence that showed otherwise.
Category: Health, Jobs, Local News
Can’t blame him. He understand we should be open. The government panicked. Good luck dr. Lee, I have no idea how you put up with those prayers and Jon Jon in those press conferences. They are so bizarre – the ministers spouting nonsense for hours whilst only dr Lee made any sense in every one.
Who wants to leave, just leave and stop talking crap about leaving , just go or shut up about leaving and ask not what the Government can do for you. But ask yourself what you can do to help out the Government. Remember Government are all the people living in these Islands.
Will he get his name in Heroes’ Square or is that only for local unknowns?
This is what makes people think Caymanians are too laid back. This man cost a local business huge amounts of money and lied about it on oath and yet he is being praised. He violated his oath as a doctor. They should have let him go and told the public that government cannot continue to employ an unprofessional person.
Cayman is doomed! We need new election.
And elect who?
I did not know he was British. Presumably once he’s left he’ll find it as difficult as everyone else to get back in if he wants a holiday?!
Why would he want to come back for a holiday lol. Most Brits coming here are because they have family here. The cost of getting here, and the cost of staying here, compared with other Caribbean locations?
Why would he come back here??????
What? No quarantine in Britain! You just fly in. Why would it be difficult?
Ahhh, the old adage rings true.. “only as good as your last mistake”. He did good by us 99% of the time and I applaud his efforts and his willingness to make some tough calls. Proving to have lied under oath however; well, that’s a no no, even for a hero. He will be missed and although the notice reads well “under his own terms’, its far from that, as his deception led to his downfall inevitably. Just saying the truth .. it is what it is.
His deception led to his downfall? – I doubt that very much. No shortage of government officials do all sorts of things and skate – far more likely to be in the camp of not being able to stomach or agree with the governments line on border closure and regulation. You think his little piece to camera about how people in the UK have adapted to living with Covid and life goes on was a mere coincidence? Or that telling comment about how “I have also had the chance to consider the health care system of the islands from a strategic position and I will share my views before leaving [the] post.”. In the same camp as former police commissioners and auditor generals – and even Governors – methinks. You can be right, or you can be wrong, but you cant be a senior civil servant and be see to be openly critical of government.
To be remembered for his personal views on CBD overriding law, and the best one was banning jet skis because of covid.
Thanks so much Dr.Lee best to you and your family.
Let’s hope that Dr Lee can assist in recommending his successor.
yikes…him and the governor are the only voices of reason on the press briefings…..
imagine if it was just the likes of wayne, sabrina, kenneth et al…..
He pretty much is.
Nobody in their right mind would want to replace Dr. Lee. A no win job any way you look at it today.
Thank you, Dr. Lee. We wish you and your family good health and all the best.
We don’t need Dr. Lee because we have Wayne Panton and the rest of PACT, who don’t need any help from anyone to know what’s best for the Cayman Islands when it comes to COVID. However, they’re not going to tell us their plan just yet. We will just stay closed for a year or two more and then, and only then, when we’ve all had enough time to prepare, they will let us know what their plan is. In the meantime, it’s a FREE MONEY giveaway to lots of people, except those evil money grabbers from CITA who are all just greedy foreigners who don’t care about Caymanians – which is evidenced by the fact that they won’t hire Caymanians for executive positions.
Wow, just wow. You are the antithesis of Cayman Kind. Hopefully there aren’t too many more of the likes of you out there. Try and reach down deep in your soul, if you have one, and see what a sterling job Dr. Lee has done for us during this pandemic.
Try and have a nice day
It was sarcasm, idiot. How can anyone take that seriously! Oh, wait…
Oh wait… you must be an idiot too? See there I finished your sentence for you.
You’re welcome 😉
I believe they were attempting to provide sarcastic humor. You sound a bit unkind yourself. Perhaps a little self-reflection is warranted.
He got paid good, so he only did his job.
@ 1.22 Your reply is a great advert illustrating the need for a better education system.
Because the caymanians are not qualified for those positions you fool.
Disappearing before those perjury charges come through from the Doctor’s Express raid. He is indeed a wise man.
Exactly!!!
My exact sentiments. Articulated an exit plan in the thick of things.
Or before the bill arrives.
He was reduced to being CIG’s ventriloquist dummy doctor in charge. Anyone with eyes and ears can see he would have been made the latest scrape goat.
You did Cayman proud Dr. Lee.
Anyone with any sense is pacting up and leaving.
Pacting up? Typo ? Because quite humorous if not.
Good.
Dr Eryka Simmons needs to be CMO, or Dr Delroy Jefferson.
This PACT team say they for the ppl – well, look ONSHORE for a CMO!
You assume they want it.
I vote for Dr. Frank
LOL
Only if he starts airing “The Public Eye” again. That was the funniest show that wasn’t supposed to be funny in the history on mankind.
10.29am So will an H.R. expert be appointed as acting CMO in the interim?.
I vote for Dr. Seuss. Christmas is coming!
Wayne cancelled Christmas
or Dr. Pepper
I believe, and so does Mac, that he too is a doctor because some Jamaican college gave it to him.
#freetheweed
I believe he SEE something big coming, and just don’t want to be here when it comes.
Can’t wait to leave myself.
need any help? how can we get you out faster?
Same. My family & I will be on a so-called “repatriation flight” when the U.S. opens its borders to int’l travel in early November (2021). Everyone needs a safe space to exist, to exhale, and to compact the events of this pandemic. It’s been so exhausting.