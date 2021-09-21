Dr Lee’s departure confirmed by officials

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at a press briefing on 29 March 2020

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who became the face of the government’s COVID-19 navigation strategy, will be leaving by the end of the year, a few months ahead of the end of his contract, officials have confirmed. Dr Lee became a national hero to some during the lockdown as a result of his daily TV appearances outlining in detail the spread of the virus, how public health officials here were testing and tracing, and offering advice on how the country would get through the pandemic.

Revelations in a legal case brought by Doctors Express about his role in the unlawful seizure of cannabis medicines dented his reputation but the damning revelations were not enough for him to step down or be pushed out from his job.

The health ministry continued to stand by Dr Lee, even after a Grand Court judge found he had been untruthful under oath, based on documented email evidence, and had acted with improper motive when he played a part in a conspiracy involving the customs department to seize the medicines from the clinic. Government has not appealed the case and is understood to be in negotiations with Doctors Express, which is expected to receive significant damages from the public purse.

But Dr Lee is now leaving under his own terms. He said he is leaving to return to the UK to be with his parents, who are both elderly and in failing health.

Confirming his departure, the ministry thanked Dr Lee for “his invaluable contributions and hard work in helping to keep our country safe from the COVID-19 pandemic”, as officials wished him well.

Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie said the ministry does not comment on specific employee matters, but given the public nature of the CMO post and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rumour about Dr Lee’s departure and why were being addressed officially. She said there will be a formal recruitment process to fill the CMO post and more information about that will be released later.

Speaking about his time in what became a very high profile role, Lee said the biggest challenges came from a direction none of us would have imagined.

“It has not all been about COVID-19; I have also had the chance to consider the health are system of the islands from a strategic position and I will share my views before leaving post,” he said. “However, my parents’ health is failing and although I have tried to support them from afar, they really need me there and there is no one else able to help in this family matter. As a result, just over a month ago I shared my decision to leave my post in January 2022.

“Cayman has weathered the COVID-19 storm as it raged around us with determination, ingenuity and sheer hard work. We are now highly vaccinated as a community, but I hope those remaining would please consider protecting themselves further with the opportunity that vaccination brings,” he added.

Dr Lee said nothing about the Doctors Express case, but at the time he denied the court findings about him claiming to be acting in the public interest, despite the documented evidence that showed otherwise.