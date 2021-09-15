DoE urges rethink of oceanfront setbacks

Part of the shoreline on the Rum Point Road application

Site of proposed development in North Side

Shoreline of the proposed development in North Side

(CNS): The Department of Environment has said the current blanket approach to planning applications to build on the oceanfront needs to be reconsidered because it is not climate resilient. The experts said the current high water mark setback rules are based purely on beach or ironshore and take no account of the variety of coastlines around the islands, the impact of the ocean in different places or rising sea-levels.

In comments on an application for a house in North Side due to be considered by the Central Planning Authority today (Wednesday), the DoE said this plot is perched beach and not ironshore and treating it as such will have serious implications.

The experts said this application shows the need for “site-specific consideration of setbacks” rather than the treating all applications either as ironshore requiring a 50ft setback or beach, which has a 75ft setback, and allowing everyone to use that as a maximum rather than a minimum requirement.

“Given the climate change predictions for the region, including sea-level rise and increased intensity of storm events, including storm surge, coastal setbacks should not be reduced but instead should be treated as a minimum,” the DoE said, adding that taking a different approach can help with climate resilience, a current stated policy of the PACT Government.

“Setbacks are one of a number of ways of enhancing the resilience of properties against the inevitable effects of climate change, such as coastal flooding and erosion, by ensuring that hard structures are not located in vulnerable locations susceptible to these hazards. The subject parcel’s coastline highlights the need for site-specific consideration of setbacks instead of an overall ‘blanket’ setback approach for the generalised categories of beaches, ironshore or mangrove coastlines.

“Coastal setback recommendations should also be informed by other factors such as the off-shore marine environment, historic erosion rates or extreme water levels, rather than adopting arbitrary distances that are not representative of erosion and coastal flooding threats,” the experts warned.

In this case the applicant has submitted plans using a minimum coastal setback of 50 feet, even though the land in question is a perched beach, not a typical ironshore coastline, which presents some issues for the developer.

“This site is unlikely to experience the substantial wave attenuating benefits of larger ironshore bluff coastlines,” the DoE said. “The application site is also located on an exposed coastline and lacks the protection of a reef offshore.”

The department said this application should be handled as a beach coastline, which would require a minimum coastal setback from the high water mark of 75 feet for all structures and buildings, including ancillary buildings and walls. “This would likely render the parcel undevelopable,” the DoE said.

This illustrates the legacy problem Cayman now has after successive governments have failed to increase setback distances before climate change has begun to have a significant effect on coastal properties. This has been compounded with the precedents sent by the Central Planning Authority by waiving high water mark setbacks for pools, decks, walls, cabanas and other hard structures. Landowners now expect to be able to develop small oceanfront lots to maximum coverage leaving no room for the now increasing impact of climate change.

“The DoE strongly recommends the applicant reduces the size of the development in order to relocate it further away from the sea. The applicant should also consider building in a more climate-resilient manner incorporating elevated structures or a wash-through ground floor,” the technical experts advise.

“It is clear from Tropical Storm Grace that the incursion of the sea went all the way to the vegetation line,” the DoE explained in the submission, as it pointed to the photographs taken at the site just a few weeks ago. “Although it was not as rough on the north coast as other areas of the island, the rack line from Tropical Storm Grace which occurred on 18 August was visible when the DoE visited the site.”

Pictures from 21 August at low tide show the distinctly visible wet sand and dry sand as well as the individual wave run-up lines showing the incursion of the sea. “The Department is unable to reconcile the submission’s High Water Mark survey with the coastline visible in aerial imagery and the DoE’s site visit photos. Much of the boundary of the survey line appears to be in-water,” the DoE added.

The experts raised a number of other concerns about this application made by Don Ebanks for a 3,456 sq.ft house and pool, as it is adjacent to a Marine Protected Area and close to critical turtle nesting habitat.

In addition to giving advice regarding the high water mark setbacks, the DoE has directed a number of conditions for the development of the property, since the CPA is almost certain to grant the application, despite the climate issues that will affect the house once it is built.

Given the site is by a marine park and turtle nesting habitat, the DoE has directed that all construction materials must be stored 50 feet from the high water mark to prevent runoff into the water which threatens sensitive marine resources. No lights from the property can directly, indirectly or cumulatively illuminate the critical habitat for sea turtle nesting.

The department also asked the CPA to impose conditions on the movement of sand from the site and for the developer to retain as must native vegetation as possible.