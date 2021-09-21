Doctors Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
(CNS): An unvaccinated employee at the Doctors Hospital was one of three people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest results from Public Health. All three were community transmissions. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Tuesday that this person was a secondary contact of one of the people involved in the first community outbreak, which is now known to have occurred in North Side.
The individual was tested because of their front-line job working with the private hospital’s COVID-19 testing programme and not in relation to the contact tracing. The other two positive community cases who are also unvaccinated were already in isolation as a result of being primary contacts in the same outbreak on 8 September.
While these two individuals pose no public health threat, given that they have been in isolation since the outbreak, the third individual, who was placed in isolation yesterday when their status was revealed, was working on the front-line of healthcare.
The person, who was employed at Doctors Hospital in the screening process for SARS-CoV-2 around a month ago, was traced as a secondary contact and therefore not required to isolate, but was tested as part of the regular screening process. Although unvaccinated against the virus, Dr Lee said the worker was asymptomatic.
“The Doctors Hospital screenings are run separately to the inpatient and outpatient services,” Dr John Lee explained as he announced the results Tuesday morning. He said the facility is now working with Public Health to assist with contact tracing.
The CMO claimed the risk to the public through this person’s work is low because of the use of personal protective equipment. “This issue really stresses the importance of assisting Public Health with any enquiries and complying with their requests if you are asked to isolate with your entire household,” Lee added in his video update.
In a statement, the Doctors Hospital noted that their staff member who tested positive “worked at this one particular testing facility in full personal protective equipment, has not entered the main hospital, nor did they have any contact with core hospital employees”.
Meanwhile, according to the latest figures released Tuesday afternoon there are 50 active cases of the virus among 866 people in isolation and quarantine exactly half of which are suffering symptoms including the woman in her 70s who was hospitalised with other medical problems and remains in hospital.
There was no additions to the COVID vaccine numbers on Tuesday, as the vaccination clinic were all closed Monday. The national rate of those having received both doses therefore remains at 71%, with 77% of the population having had at least one shot.
See Dr Lee’s Tuesday update below:
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
Category: Health, health and safety
The c19 level in the community is probably far higher than the government is telling us. Who would come forward knowing that they and everyone they know (and everyone they know and so on) will be stuck in house arrest for two weeks.
These draconian measures will prevent those who really need help from getting it.
Open up and get on with it and stop the stupidness…
Cayman have truly become the third word equivalent and laughing stock of the world on covid policy. It’s beyond a joke nw. It’s so embarrassing. This is the most shocking thing I have read in 18 months so far re; COVID and Cayman.
Says it all about Cayman. They work at the hospital but are unvaccinated. what a joke. Why were they allowed to come to work unvaccinated? People should be in jail for this.
What kind of idiotic management puts an unvaccinated person on the front line to swab the public. Probably isn’t even a nurse or other medical professional either. The place has gone to the dogs since Dr T sold it.
‘We need all hands on deck’: Amid crisis, hospitals pause employee vaccine mandate”
https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/coronavirus/article254327768.html
This is outrageous! ALL healthcare workers should be vaccinated. Family members were tested there yesterday. Both negative thankfully, but God forbid if they were infected yesterday. This really is beyond the pale.
One has to wonder how many hospital/HSA employees are unvaccinated. I am aware of one at a dental clinic.
And having frontline health workers without vaccination unnecessarily risks contagion and may be an offense under the Public Health Act. But no one seems concerned about laws around here. Remember that when we have our first fatalities from local transmission.
This person may have been in protective gear at the hospital but outside the hospital he would have probably gone to the supermarket, the gas station and other places or meeting other people…..
Yep. Which rather raises the question about why an individual whose very job required him to be in direct, arms length (actually nose length!) contact with people who have a higher than average probability of having contracted Coronavirus was not vaccinated, and was only tested as part of a contact testing program. Jeezums. The irony of it – you go to Drs Express because you are concerned you may have Covid, you don’t, but whilst you are there you contract it from the person testing you.
If I have to provide a Covid sample i am going to ask the nurse if they are vaccinated and when they were last tested – and if i am not happy with the answer, ask for another nurse.
Doctors Express, where is that said in the article?
The ‘rona is all around us, it’s just not very noticeable until you start testing large numbers of people.
Why is a front-line health worker allowed to work un-vaccinated at a HOSPITAL ?
It seems you have forgotten that it is still a choice and it is one to be respected not condemned.
I respect their choice, but question the choice of using an unvaccinated employee to test people who could possibly have Covid. Is there no other job they could do? Does CTMH not have enough vaccinated staff? I certainly don’t want someone shoving something up my nose if they don’t have basic protection against being a carrier. I get that you could be a vaccinated carrier as well, but its simple probabilies to opt for a vaccinated staff member.
Because Wayne doesn’t have the balls to insist on mandatory vaccinations for high risk categories. Perhaps he should ring the Antigua Premier and get some helpful advice.
Agreed. It is just plain irresponsible that Doctors, yes Doctors, would allow this situation to exist at Their hospital.
The very word ‘Doctor’ evokes a sense of trust and respect. Their first duty is to protect their patients and customers. Can’t even trust doctors now, sad.
All health workers and CIG employees should be required to get mandatory vaccinations or find other work. When I go to any health facility in the Cayman Islands I should not have to fear getting COVID from one of their employees.
It doesn’t matter as both, vaccinated or unvaccinated can still carry and pass on the virus.
Never happen, political suicide.
Why does Cayman Islands allow health care workers to remain unvaccinated? Vaccination should be a requirement for healthcare and frontline workers. These are people you can’t afford to be off shift isolating if they are exposed or worse suffering symptoms from a Covid infection.
Why wasn’t the member of staff vaccinated!? If they had a genuine medical reason fair enough. However, I think all medical personnel should be fully vaccinated. Those who work in medicine should be the ones to understand most the importance of vaccinations. SMH
The person is apparently doing just as well unvaccinated as if they had been vaccinated- and people still are not understanding vaccinated AND unvaccinated are contagious.
Agreed, if you do not want to be vaccinated you should then choose another profession.
They are also the ones that have seen side effects and educated on this first time in humans genetic engineered vaccine that would not normally be called a vaccine. You would be surprised at how many medical professionals don’t take it. The medical community is not 100% behind it.
Unvaccinated front line worker says it all!
Unvaccinated and works in health care.
Sigh…
Exactly at which location did this covid screener work?! You have got to tell us the basics. Why on earth would you keep it a secret?!
And you’d really hope that this screener wasn’t the person putting the swabs in the nose.
Exactly!! Hope the contract tracing includes all those people they tested regardless of the PPE.
Open the border!
will keep on happening when you don’t mandate vaccinations for frontline workers.
third world stuff.
Once we get to the point where there isn’t a news article every time someone tests positive, we can say we are successfully living with Covid and managing just fine, without any serious side effects.
Why would you work on the front line testing people and not get vaccinated?
It is like playing Russian roulette.
Cue Forest Gump…
Why would government allow such a situation -Cur Forrest Gump again.
How is this low risk if this person was wearing protective gear? She also has to go to and from her home at some point of the day. This government is such bullsh*t.
Meanwhile another day arrives in LA LA land… you couldn’t make this stuff up smh