Doctors Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19

Doctors Hospital drive-thru testing

(CNS): An unvaccinated employee at the Doctors Hospital was one of three people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest results from Public Health. All three were community transmissions. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Tuesday that this person was a secondary contact of one of the people involved in the first community outbreak, which is now known to have occurred in North Side.

The individual was tested because of their front-line job working with the private hospital’s COVID-19 testing programme and not in relation to the contact tracing. The other two positive community cases who are also unvaccinated were already in isolation as a result of being primary contacts in the same outbreak on 8 September.

While these two individuals pose no public health threat, given that they have been in isolation since the outbreak, the third individual, who was placed in isolation yesterday when their status was revealed, was working on the front-line of healthcare.

The person, who was employed at Doctors Hospital in the screening process for SARS-CoV-2 around a month ago, was traced as a secondary contact and therefore not required to isolate, but was tested as part of the regular screening process. Although unvaccinated against the virus, Dr Lee said the worker was asymptomatic.

“The Doctors Hospital screenings are run separately to the inpatient and outpatient services,” Dr John Lee explained as he announced the results Tuesday morning. He said the facility is now working with Public Health to assist with contact tracing.

The CMO claimed the risk to the public through this person’s work is low because of the use of personal protective equipment. “This issue really stresses the importance of assisting Public Health with any enquiries and complying with their requests if you are asked to isolate with your entire household,” Lee added in his video update.

In a statement, the Doctors Hospital noted that their staff member who tested positive “worked at this one particular testing facility in full personal protective equipment, has not entered the main hospital, nor did they have any contact with core hospital employees”.

Meanwhile, according to the latest figures released Tuesday afternoon there are 50 active cases of the virus among 866 people in isolation and quarantine exactly half of which are suffering symptoms including the woman in her 70s who was hospitalised with other medical problems and remains in hospital.

There was no additions to the COVID vaccine numbers on Tuesday, as the vaccination clinic were all closed Monday. The national rate of those having received both doses therefore remains at 71%, with 77% of the population having had at least one shot.

See Dr Lee’s Tuesday update below: