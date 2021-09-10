Disability council challenges airport change

Owen Roberts International Airport arrivals

(CNS) The National Council for Persons with Disabilities organised a meeting recently with Cayman Islands Airports Authority CEO Albert Anderson and his team to address the adverse impact for the disabled community of new ban on kerbside drop-off and pick-up at Owen Roberts International Airport. Given that the new policy directly affects people with mobility issues who use wheelchairs or other aids, the council took the opportunity to offer suggestions to the CIAA on how to make the airport experience more inclusive and easier for them to use and navigate.

The new policy, which commenced on 30 August, bans all vehicles other than authorised vehicles, such as taxis, pre-booked buses or limousines, to drop off or pick up passengers directly in front of the main terminal, which presents obvious difficulties for the disabled.

NCPD Chairperson Magda Embury said she was pleased the CIAA was listening to the council’s suggestions. She said she looked forward to learning the outcome of the request for an exemption that would, at a minimum, accommodate kerbside drop-off and pick-up of people with mobility issues, including those using wheelchairs or other mobility aids.