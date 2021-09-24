DEH staff promote their ‘dirty’ work

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has produced a series of videos about the work their teams do, especially regarding recycling, to raise awareness about their efforts to manage the islands’ rubbish. The videos also mark World Environmental Health Day on Sunday, which is celebrated to shed light on the important work of environmental health teams around the world.

DEH staff members are featured in four videos under the global challenge #IAmEnvironmentalHealth to show who takes care of local waste and how. The team explains in these short films why environmental health matters and how they contribute to a better future.

DEH Director Richard Simms said it was an opportunity to show the faces of some of those who make the work possible while sharing with the world the diversity of skills, professions, expertise and activities integrated in the department.

“The services we provide impact the lives of all residents in the Cayman Islands,” Simms said. “Our work protects and enhances the health and quality of life of our residents and visitors by ensuring food hygiene and safety, protecting the quality of our air and water, managing our waste, promotes recycling and so much more. In many other ways, we work to make our communities better today and tomorrow,” he said.