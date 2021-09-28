CPA urged not to allow clearing of critical habitat

Cayman Islands mangroves (file photo by Alvaro Serey)

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority is being urged not to allow a developer to clear two separate plots of critical natural habitat, one in Breakers and the other in High Rock, East End, in the absence of any development plans, given the growing concern about the loss of primary forest and mangroves. An application going before the CPA tomorrow is seeking to clear several acres of dry forest and shrubland as well as seasonally flooded mangroves and woodland across the two pieces of land.

But no justification has been provided for the assault on the natural environment and no development has been proposed to provide a benefit to set against the loss of this untouched land. In its advice to the CPA the Department of Environment has outlined why the board should not allow the clearance.

“Speculative land clearing removes the option of retaining native vegetation outside the footprint of a prospective development. It also results in the fragmentation of undisturbed primary habitat in the surrounding area,” the experts at the DoE said in submissions to the CPA, which will be considering the applications on Wednesday. “It is important to note that fragmentation is continuing to affect primary habitat interrupting important ecological services, wildlife corridors and facilitating the introduction of invasive species on cleared land.”

The application by Anthony Powell gives no details at all of what is planned for either of the sites he wants to clear, and speaking as the voice of the National Conservation Council, the DoE pointed to the fragmentation as a key factor negatively affecting forest and woodland in the Cayman Islands because it exposes extensive areas of forest to damaging edge effects, including wind sheer, ingress of light, and modification.

The National Biodiversity Action Plan, a policy document long ignored when it comes to development, explained why speculative clearance, which is all too common in Cayman, usually in order to market the land, is not only serious because of the immediate damage to the habitat but also the long-term negative impacts on wider eco-systems.

“Regardless of whether a sale is forthcoming, invasive species colonise the cleared area, compromising both the cleared site and impacting neighbouring parcels. Speculative clearance removes any option for a prospective buyer to maintaining native vegetation. The proposed clearing of this property will result in fragmentation of the undisturbed primary forest and woodland in the surrounding area,” the DoE warned.

The DoE explained that retaining the natural habitat until a decision is made about development has many advantages for the existing or new land owners because it contributes to a more productive soil, which attracts wildlife and enhances the potential for landscaping and shade. Retaining the rich habitat provides a buffer for future development from roads and neighbouring development and helps in the management of run-off and drainage. It also provides the wider benefit to all of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the notes from the planning department on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, officials noted that the CPA has typically expressed concern about the clearing of land with no plans for development. However, the applicant has not been asked to appear to explain the reasons for wanting to clear the land.

Last month the CPA granted the planning minister’s father permission to mechanically clear mangrove forest in North Side, also in the absence of any planning application to develop the land.