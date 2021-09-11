COVID vaccine take-up surges as local cases emerge

Premier Wayne Panton supports CIGTV host Donna Bush as she gets her shot at the West Bay Clinic (photo from @OfficialWaynePanton)

(CNS): Hundreds of people went looking for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the last two days following the revelation that Cayman’s protective bubble had burst and the coronavirus had been detected in the community in a family with no travel history. At least 500 people were vaccinated at the West Bay Clinic Thursday evening and at Camana Bay on Friday. The needle on the official national vaccination rate is moving again, with 74% of the population now having had at least one shot and more than 70% having had both doses. This does not include those vaccinated on Friday.

According to Health Minister Sabrina Turner, 229 people were vaccinated at the West Bay Clinic Thursday evening, 209 of them getting their first dose. Another 290 vaccines were administered at the Camana Bay Clinic Friday morning, including 230 first doses. Long queues were reported at the evening session at that clinic, which is also open Saturday.

“People are showing up in their numbers,” Turner said at Friday’s press briefing. “We want this to continue and we appreciate your cooperation in making this a reality.”

At the beginning of this week Cayman had enough vaccines for around 3,000 people and the UK can send more doses. London has now cleared Cayman to begin its own booster programme based on its own needs and vulnerabilities.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that Public Health England has confirmed that the United Kingdom Overseas Territories can decide to deploy booster programmes as the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved the use of both Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines for use as booster shots.

Further details on the supply and the dates of a rollout will be released soon. Priority will be given to the vulnerable, immune-compromised and the eldest members of the community.

Meanwhile, there are now 36 active cases of the virus, three of which are the individuals who have been infected in the community and have no travel history for more than a month. One them is in hospital dealing with other medical issues but has only mild COVID symptoms, the second person to test positive is recovering at home and both are fully vaccinated.

The third person who was found to be positive in connection with the other two is not vaccinated but is currently asymptomatic. The other 33 cases are among the 830 travellers in quarantine and isolation, 12 of whom are suffering coronavirus symptoms.