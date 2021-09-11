COVID vaccine take-up surges as local cases emerge
(CNS): Hundreds of people went looking for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the last two days following the revelation that Cayman’s protective bubble had burst and the coronavirus had been detected in the community in a family with no travel history. At least 500 people were vaccinated at the West Bay Clinic Thursday evening and at Camana Bay on Friday. The needle on the official national vaccination rate is moving again, with 74% of the population now having had at least one shot and more than 70% having had both doses. This does not include those vaccinated on Friday.
According to Health Minister Sabrina Turner, 229 people were vaccinated at the West Bay Clinic Thursday evening, 209 of them getting their first dose. Another 290 vaccines were administered at the Camana Bay Clinic Friday morning, including 230 first doses. Long queues were reported at the evening session at that clinic, which is also open Saturday.
“People are showing up in their numbers,” Turner said at Friday’s press briefing. “We want this to continue and we appreciate your cooperation in making this a reality.”
At the beginning of this week Cayman had enough vaccines for around 3,000 people and the UK can send more doses. London has now cleared Cayman to begin its own booster programme based on its own needs and vulnerabilities.
Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that Public Health England has confirmed that the United Kingdom Overseas Territories can decide to deploy booster programmes as the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved the use of both Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines for use as booster shots.
Further details on the supply and the dates of a rollout will be released soon. Priority will be given to the vulnerable, immune-compromised and the eldest members of the community.
Meanwhile, there are now 36 active cases of the virus, three of which are the individuals who have been infected in the community and have no travel history for more than a month. One them is in hospital dealing with other medical issues but has only mild COVID symptoms, the second person to test positive is recovering at home and both are fully vaccinated.
The third person who was found to be positive in connection with the other two is not vaccinated but is currently asymptomatic. The other 33 cases are among the 830 travellers in quarantine and isolation, 12 of whom are suffering coronavirus symptoms.
Category: Health, health and safety
So these 3 cases in the community are a great thing given the patients are not ill and it msg get us to the 80 per cent border opening rate. Win win all round. Just surprised at the stupidity of people that took 9 months to get vaxed.
It was actually smart of them to wait as their protection levels are highest while the early adopters must now wait in fearful anticipation of the booster.
Exactly. It seems you can fix ‘stupid’ but only when those that are, had ‘finally’ grasped they were going to be at risk. Absolutely stupid beyond comprehension. Nearly as stupid as those rushing to tge supermarkets to buy toilet roll. WTabsoluteF
What is so terrifying or terrible that she needs someone to hold her hand for a simple injection. Drama, drama, drama! Has she never had a needle before I doubt it!
Probably because there’s a whole bunch of idiots out there spreading mis-information & conspiracy theories as well as some who can’t find it within them to express compassion when an individual eventually makes the ‘vaccine hurdle.’