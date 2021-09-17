Cops still looking for second robbery suspect

| 17/09/2021

(CNS): The police have now charged a 22-year-old man from George Town who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a daylight robbery in Eastern Avenue on Tuesday. He is scheduled to face the robbery charges in court later today. But police said they are still looking for a second man in connection with the same robbery, in which two masked men made off with cash after threatening staff with a machete.

Detectives are asking the public to help find the missing suspect and anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.

