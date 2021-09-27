Cops respond to 25 weekend crashes

(CNS): The fatal collision on Friday evening in West Bay and the serious crash near Seven Mile Public Beach early Sunday morning were two of 25 road collisions reported to the RCIPS in another dangerous weekend for road users. From 24 September through 26 September, officers responded to the more than two dozen crashes all across Grand Cayman, including another motorcycle smash in East End on Saturday morning.

As well as dealing with these collisions, the police also doled out 23 speeding tickets, 12 tickets for using a mobile phone while driving, and arrested three drivers for DUI.

The RCIPS is urging the public to always practicing safe driving behaviours. In addition to avoiding traffic offenses such as speeding, distracted driving, and DUI, consideration should always be given to other road users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

“It’s everyone’s job to help keep our roads safe,” says Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay. “A quick glance at that cell phone, failing to indicate, or rushing to pass an intersection before the other car pulls out, are some of the seemingly minor things that can contribute to a collision. A police officer may not pull you over every single time you do one of these things, but it only takes one moment of carelessness for these actions to put your life, or someone else’s life, at risk.”