Connor denies home invasion allegations

(CNS): Shane Connor (44), from George Town, told a jury yesterday that he was completely innocent of the charges against him relating to a violent home invasion in Prospect more than four years ago. Taking the stand in his own defence on Wednesday, Connor alleged a conspiracy by the police against him and said they had failed to secure the evidence on his phone after his arrest that would have exonerated him.

Connor claims he was in East End when the crime spree in June 2017 happened. Elmer Wright and Caine Thomas have already been convicted of trying to break into one home on the West Bay Road, stealing a car and then putting a couple through a terrifying ordeal as they robbed them of cash and valuables in their own home in Prospect.

The crown contends, based on statements given by Caine Thomas as well as DNA and phone evidence, that Connor was the third man in the crime. Nikel Thomas, Caine’s brother who has also been convicted for his part, acted as lookout to warn the other three where the police were while they were escaping the scene, since he lived near the airport and could see the police helicopter and patrol cars heading east.

Prosecutors say that Nikel Thomas sent text messages to Connor’s phone indicating where the police were in the wake of the crimes. But Connor denied ever receiving these messages or that any of the men who have been convicted of this crime were contacts in his phone. He said he made no calls to these men as he was on a beach in East End and that he had not spoken with any of them.

Connor accused Caine Thomas of giving false evidence against him, as he protested his innocence.

The case continues.