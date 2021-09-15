CITA accuses PACT of stealing tourism hope

CITA Meeting with members of Cabinet, May 2021

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) has said its members are “dismayed” by the announcement of the indefinite pause in the reopening plan and continued closure of the borders. Following the announcement yesterday that there will be no lifting of quarantine measures until the end of the year, the body representing private sector businesses in the tourism sector asked other community leaders to stand up and oppose the government’s abandonment of the reopening plan.

Accusing government of stealing future hope and prolonging the agony, the association said the decision demonstrated a complete disregard for thousands of Caymanians.

“It is incredibly disappointing that the Government has reversed course, responding to emotion and fear rather than remaining guided by sound logic and scientific evidence,” a statement signed by five members of the CITA executive stated.

Speaking at the press conference yesterday in answer to questions from CNS, Premier Wayne Panton said government had not yet discussed the decision to pause the reopening process with CITA, but he was aware that their main concern was that, whatever government decided to do, they wanted as much notice as possible.

Panton said he knew that this was not the best news but the sector now knows the opening is being paused. He did say that government will have to consider offering more support to businesses in the sector and extending the stipend and possibly even increasing it.

The reaction by the association was not unexpected. For many months President Marc Langevin, VP Michael Tibbetts and Treasurer Markus Mueri have all been vocal advocates for reopening the borders and lifting quarantine requirements.

But in the statement, which was also signed by CITA Secretary Natalie Porter and CITA Executive Director Jay Ehrhart, they claim that tourism is now going to die as many tourism-dependent businesses will be forced to close because there will be no meaningful level of tourism in 2022. They claimed that it will take four to five years for the sector to recover, though they did not explain how they arrived at that conclusion.

They criticised government for an emotional and illogical response based on fear, saying it should not be a shock that the virus has reappeared as officials have been saying for some time that they expected it would be in the community at some point. They said that Cayman is more prepared to deal with it than many places and this decision undermines government’s confidence in its own plans.

“We have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. We have world class health professionals and first responders. Our Public Health Department has done a remarkable job and will continue to enhance their protocols,” the CITA executives said. “At some point, we must understand that we cannot escape COVID and closing the borders to visitors indefinitely will have disastrous long-term repercussions for the Cayman economy and the Caymanian people.”

The tourism leaders said there were several inconsistencies in the “government’s policy reversal”, particularly the decision to increase quarantine in the absence of vaccine mandates.

“The borders are now closed indefinitely, and the quarantine period increased, yet the government has not issued vaccination mandates for frontline workers, educators, and others at risk as many other countries have done. The Government has also not acted on opportunities to control and contain through combined layers of protective measures and the use of technology.”

The said they had recommended “measures such as rapid testing, smartphone-based contact tracing and vaccination requirements for large group gatherings”.

CITA accused government of making an “unsustainable policy choice of border closure” at the expense of “thousands of workers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders” instead of targeted measures and policies specific to the proven threats.

The board also claimed that “returning residents inherently pose a much greater risk for community spread within their homes, workplaces, and churches than vaccinated visitors”. They said it didn’t matter when the borders reopen because community transmission of the virus has already occurred, and it wasn’t the result of tourism activity.

The organisation dismissed the risk to children, suggesting that they have less than a 1 in 50,000 risk for serious illness and less than 1 in 500,000 risk of death. They also said the risks for the vaccinated population are incredibly low, with the risk of hospitalization 1 in 20,000 and the risk of death 1 in 80,000, according to the latest CDC data. CITA said government should be reiterating these numbers to calm residents’ fears.

But the premier made it clear yesterday that the government was especially concerned about the risk to unvaccinated children.

Panton has said consistently that the decisions government is making are influenced by public opinion as well as the science and balancing risk. Allegations were being made that reopening would increase the threat to the Cayman community for purely economic reasons and the government has been accused of greed. He also noted that the advice government was getting was coming from the same place as the advice given to the previous government.

He explained that the community needed more time before we open because people are not prepared yet and government wanted to be more cautious and put in place stronger measures to control community spread.