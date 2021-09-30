CIG to seed fund for climate change projects

Minister André Ebanks explains the Commonwealth Climate Growth Fund on CIGTV

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is pledging US$25 million to establish the Commonwealth Climate Growth Fund, an investment vehicle that will be domiciled in this jurisdiction and provide money for green private sector enterprises as part of the battle against climate change around the world. Investment Minister André Ebanks explained that not only will Cayman benefit from hosting the fund but it will also get $50 million from it for local climate resilience projects.

By committing the seed capital focused on businesses and technologies that deliver climate mitigation and adaptation across the Commonwealth, Cayman will be taking a step to deal with its own vulnerabilities and the challenge of financing projects to help the wider world adapt to global warning.

This Commonwealth Climate Growth Fund (Cayman) LP will be based here, managed by local financial service firms, and will be sponsored by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

“The Cayman Islands can make a truly global contribution to sustainable development and capitalise on global opportunities within this space and at the same time enable financial support for green private sector enterprises and initiatives within the Cayman Islands, contributing to our cleaner, greener future and facilitating further protection of our pristine natural assets,” Ebanks said Wednesday in an interview with the government-owned CIGTV.

“The choice of the Cayman Islands as the jurisdiction where the Commonwealth Climate Growth Fund will be established and managed makes tremendous synergistic sense. It is a timely combination of the PACT Government’s commitment to sustainability and climate resiliency, while utilising the Cayman Islands’ globally respected investment funds regime.”

Ebanks noted that the government’s $25 million contribution is not “an immediate cheque” but will be given out over a 10-year period, as it will be drawn down in proportion to total capital as investments are made in the first four to six years of the fund’s operation.

Other local investors will be offered the opportunity to commit capital, and after raising initial money locally, the fund will be placed with a bank to raise the additional targeted capital. The target size of the fund is US$1 billion, and the CIG has made its investment contingent on the fund reaching a closing of at least US$750 million.

Ebanks said that in a world without COVID, climate change would be the most important issue on the global stage, and noted that the fund will be showcased at COP26, the international climate change conference in the UK in November. He said he wanted people to see that the issue of climate change is more than a scientific challenge but an opportunity to adapt and create a greener, safer, better economic model with new jobs, and would cut the cost of living.

PACT has made developing climate change resilience the centre of its policy platform, and in a press release relating to the creation of this fund Premier Wayne Panton said he was excited about it, particularly the focus on facilitating private sector investment across the Commonwealth to support green technology, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, supporting adaptation and building resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change.

Panton has spoken a great deal about local plans to adapt to what the changing world climate means for Cayman, which is mostly the impact of sea-level rise, increasing heat and stronger and more frequent weather events such as hurricanes, the first few months of this administration has seen a disappointing failure the part of Central Planning Authority to follow government policy.

In the eight weeks since the new CPA was appointed, it has made several significant decisions that conflict with the government’s climate policy and the goal of allowing only sustainable development.

These include the controversial decision to allow a cabana to be redeveloped in Boggy Sand Beach in defiance of a lawful order from the Department of Environment, and approving an application by the planning minister’s father to clear a significant swathe of mangrove habitat in North Side without any accompanying development plan.

CNS has asked the premier to discuss this issue with us, to which he has agreed and we are hoping to meet with him shortly.