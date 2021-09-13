CIG to consult UK officials on opening plan

Premier Wayne Panton Governor Martyn Roper at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Government has a difficult decision to make about possible changes to the current quarantine regime in the Cayman Islands and whether to stick to the plan to lift the five-day isolation period for fully verifiably vaccinated visitors and travellers next month, Governor Martyn Roper said on Friday. As a result, he said, Cabinet and caucus would be holding a Zoom meeting with Public Health England on Monday (today) to take advice on the next step in the light of the re-emergence of community cases here.

Premier Wayne Panton said at the press briefing on Friday evening that preliminary assessments are ongoing regarding the cost of not reopening the borders versus opening and risking a major outbreak.

He said that in addition to the advice from health experts, the government is taking advice from the technical experts at the Ministry of Finance as well as the Economics and Statistics Office to factor into the decision-making the information about what is going on around us and the views of the Cayman population.

He said everyone in government, including Speaker Bush, would be involved in the Zoom meeting and it would also include Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee and other HSA officials. He did say, however, that he would not be inviting Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart to take part but he supported his request to be briefed by public health officials.

“This is a very difficult decision,” Panton said, adding that he did not think it was appropriate for McTaggart to join the Zoom call planned for today as it would involve government officials discussing government policy.

It is not clear yet what changes will be made in the coming days, but the governor said that many people were asking questions about the five-day quarantine and what will happen from 14 October. Roper said both he and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson would ensure that the necessary policy and medical advice is available to enable effective decisions to be taken.

“That advice to the premier and his ministers comes from the civil service and Dr Lee, but I am also pleased that on Monday two leading medical experts from Public Health England will be holding a Zoom meeting with all members of the government,” the governor said.

He explained that these two experts have been dealing with the territories that have had difficult COVID-19 outbreaks and this additional expert advice will be helpful in government’s decision-making process.

The deputy governor also revealed on Friday the make-up of the Programme Board, which he chairs, that is constantly advising government. They are CMO Dr Lee, HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood, Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez and other doctors from the HSA, Mary Rodriguez from the deputy governor’s officer, and chief officers Nellie Pouchie (health), Stran Bodden (tourism), Wesley Howell (border control) and Eric Bush.

Manderson explained that other civil servants and public sector staff serve when needed, depending on the issues at hand.

He stressed that the board was not dictating policy to government but that policies are developed through a process after their recommendations are scrutinized by the elected officials. Decisions were being made in collaboration with stakeholders, which were also talking with and listening to the private sector, especially those in tourism, he said, also noting that there was regular consultation with Public Health England.

Despite the challenging decision the government now has to make, the governor insisted that the situation was fully under control and people should “remain calm”. He said there was no need for the panic buying that had gone on since the revelation that the coronavirus has leaked into the community.

“We are in as good a position as any country in the world when dealing with COVID-19, particularly given our very high vaccine rates,” Roper said. “The best way we can protect ourselves is for more people to come forward and get the vaccine.”

Government encouraged people to reduce the size of social gatherings and return to stricter protocols, such as wearing masks, social distancing and regular sanitizing until the extent of the community cases is fully understood. But government has not yet implemented any mandates regarding mask or other social distancing protocols or made changes to the regulations.