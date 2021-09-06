CI$75M phase finished at JGHS

Interior view inside the main reception hall in Sector 1 during construction

(CNS): The phased construction of the new John Gray High School saw the developers hand over three new parts of the campus to the Department of Education Services (DES) at the end of last month. As well as the administrative block, the buildings providing a home for the technology, vocational and and home economics classes and the performing arts centre were handed over. This completes the $75 million new phase of the build-out of this new school, which has been under construction for well over a decade.

According to a press release from the education ministry, on 25 August McAlpine Ltd handed over the keys to the buildings that complete Phase 3, Project A of the construction works.

These include (Sector 1) the main/entrance, administration offices, a health centre, kitchen, dining area, and a counselling/nurturing area with a secure space for students and staff as they arrive; and (Sector 5) technology workshop areas, technical class areas on the ground floor and home economics classes on the second floor.

These areas will have robotics, clothing, textiles, food, design, building/construction technology labs, and an automotive shop containing vehicle hoists, equipment, and machinery for training and development in vehicle maintenance.

Also finished (Sector 6) is a new performing arts centre complete with a dance and drama studio, a music room, a steel pan room, and a double-purpose performance theatre/assembly hall with retractable seating.

At the formal handover last month, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the school will have an impact on multiple generations of Caymanian children. “It is demonstrative of the Cayman Islands Government’s commitment to providing our children with necessary resources that will enable them to develop into productive members of our society,” she said.

DES Director Mark Ray said it was a momentous occasion. “We are looking forward to the utilization of these sectors as comprehensive teaching and learning spaces to the benefit of all John Gray High School students regardless of their learning styles,” he said.

Work continues on Sectors 2, 3 and 4, which are scheduled to be handed over in 2022.

Government began the tendering process for the development of this school in 2010 but the project was stalled due to numerous issues, including a dispute with the original contractors, a shortage of public funds, changes made from one government to another and legal troubles.

Parts of the campus have been under reconstruction since the project was resurrected in 2016 with the school gym that cost around CI$9 million, although the project itself went back to the drawing board a number of times.

When it’s finished, the full cost of this school will be hard to calculate because of the significant problems that plagued it from the beginning. But all told it will be in excess of $200 million for a project that was originally priced at less that $60 million.