CI$75M phase finished at JGHS
(CNS): The phased construction of the new John Gray High School saw the developers hand over three new parts of the campus to the Department of Education Services (DES) at the end of last month. As well as the administrative block, the buildings providing a home for the technology, vocational and and home economics classes and the performing arts centre were handed over. This completes the $75 million new phase of the build-out of this new school, which has been under construction for well over a decade.
According to a press release from the education ministry, on 25 August McAlpine Ltd handed over the keys to the buildings that complete Phase 3, Project A of the construction works.
These include (Sector 1) the main/entrance, administration offices, a health centre, kitchen, dining area, and a counselling/nurturing area with a secure space for students and staff as they arrive; and (Sector 5) technology workshop areas, technical class areas on the ground floor and home economics classes on the second floor.
These areas will have robotics, clothing, textiles, food, design, building/construction technology labs, and an automotive shop containing vehicle hoists, equipment, and machinery for training and development in vehicle maintenance.
Also finished (Sector 6) is a new performing arts centre complete with a dance and drama studio, a music room, a steel pan room, and a double-purpose performance theatre/assembly hall with retractable seating.
At the formal handover last month, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the school will have an impact on multiple generations of Caymanian children. “It is demonstrative of the Cayman Islands Government’s commitment to providing our children with necessary resources that will enable them to develop into productive members of our society,” she said.
DES Director Mark Ray said it was a momentous occasion. “We are looking forward to the utilization of these sectors as comprehensive teaching and learning spaces to the benefit of all John Gray High School students regardless of their learning styles,” he said.
Work continues on Sectors 2, 3 and 4, which are scheduled to be handed over in 2022.
Government began the tendering process for the development of this school in 2010 but the project was stalled due to numerous issues, including a dispute with the original contractors, a shortage of public funds, changes made from one government to another and legal troubles.
Parts of the campus have been under reconstruction since the project was resurrected in 2016 with the school gym that cost around CI$9 million, although the project itself went back to the drawing board a number of times.
When it’s finished, the full cost of this school will be hard to calculate because of the significant problems that plagued it from the beginning. But all told it will be in excess of $200 million for a project that was originally priced at less that $60 million.
“But all told it will be in excess of $200 million for a project that was originally priced at less that $60 million.”
Cayman in a nutshell. Carry on regardless.
Auditor General, attention. Report!
This is another example of why the Progressives should never be allowed to control government again. CHHS redux. SMH
Is it category 5 proofed? Hurricane proofed windows as well? If so, it can be used as a shelter.
Better be category 7 rated for that price.
so cig never learnt form the clifton hunter fiasco???
Another PPM expensive project, financial disaster and monument to Alden’s, Juliana and Tara’s massive egos. To spend nearly 200m on a high school campus where the level of education and the end product is substandard can best be described as criminal.
There must be an audit by the AG ‘a office look at the results of the project that illustrates the incompetence, waste and public malfeasance of all parties that are responsible for another white elephant.
No lessons were learnt from the Clifton Hunter High School debacle. That alone speaks volumes about political leadership and the civil service.
Disgusting!!!!!!
Ole Crap! Where did all that money go, certainly not into the building? Wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised if the roof leaks. Maybe a little of that $$$$ leaked into some private pockets?
It was a lt more than “a little”, Anon 3:33 pm.
The most expensive school …. in the world
And by comparison Cayman Prep School built the huge two-storey extension to their high school on Walkers Road for CI$5 million. For everything from architects fees to kitting it out. I think if Government were required to publish an itemized cost list of each project when completed they would think twice about the padding that goes into everything that goes through the Public Works Department.
Kick backs , people are millionaires from kick backs.
Ca…ching!! Meanwhile the ‘graduates’ still can’t string a proper sentence together, add or multiply without a calculator and have NO idea what’s happened or happening in the real world!!
Politicians need to be accountable!!
LOL. Well someone got rich.
What’s done is done. We can talk about what went wrong, but this is what we have. I want most of all for all this money to not be wasted, and this facility be used toward the betterment of our children’s education.
Perhaps it can also be a local hurricane shelter.
Shameful, build decent functional buildings and hire the best teachers. All show no substance. Another generation of young Caymanians fed to the lions by Caymanian politicians looking to build monuments to themselves.
I don’t think it’s fair to say that the government hasn’t taken the initiative to build proper infrastructures for our children. In this case, they have. Also, I believe many of us same locals fail to acknowledge and take responsibility for the children of this generation. If proper parenting isn’t practiced at home, then how do you really expect these dysfunctional children to learn in school?
As Caymanians, we complain too much and refuse to acknowledge some of the mess we have made that has and still is contributing to the failures of this country.
Presumably these facilities will be made use of outside of just school hours. It would be criminal not to make highest and best use of them to address community needs.
‘community needs’…sounds awesome, please expand.
Perhaps you have missed the loud and repetitive cries for technical and vocational training?
How the did it cost so much ?. Buildings dont make children learn. When i was going to school we didnt even have lights and electric fans, but we all tried to learn to the best of our ability and most of us went to the top of education at them times.
So what will win the highest per square foot construction cost in the country? This or Walkers/Intertrust.
Are the toilets and sinks gold??