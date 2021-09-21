Chamber pushes for re-think on reopening pause

Chamber of Commerce President Mike Gibbs

(CNS): Michael Gibbs, president of the Chamber of Commerce, has asked government to reconsider its decision to halt the reopening plan and open sooner than currently proposed. The association representing the private sector organised a meeting with government leaders last week to express the views of the Chamber members and concerns around the status of the phased reopening plan.

“It is imperative that the Cayman Islands Government is kept informed of the business impact of the adjustments to the phased Reopening Plan,” said Gibbs. “It is the responsibility of the Chamber of Commerce to not only illustrate this impact by highlighting the views of our membership, but to also offer our assistance in helping to prepare the community.”

Prior to the meeting, the Chamber’s Executive Committee met with the past presidents to gather their views around the postponement of the reopening and understand the implications within their respective industry sectors.

The Chamber said there was a broad range of industries represented by those who have led the organisation over the years, including real estate, development, investment, financial services, legal, retail, small business, healthcare, insurance and tourism. Specific examples from them about the business impact of the stalled plan was related to government to illustrate the challenges.

Gibbs said the meeting was positive, “informative and facilitated an open exchange of views and concerns”, and the government agreed to work with the Chamber on a communications strategy to prepare the community for a safe reopening. Other objectives of the strategy include increasing the community’s vaccination rate and addressing the anxiety associated with living with COVID-19 and community transmission.

According to the Chamber, the goal is to set a firm date for the country’s reopening so the local and international community can feel adequately prepared.