Chamber pushes for re-think on reopening pause
(CNS): Michael Gibbs, president of the Chamber of Commerce, has asked government to reconsider its decision to halt the reopening plan and open sooner than currently proposed. The association representing the private sector organised a meeting with government leaders last week to express the views of the Chamber members and concerns around the status of the phased reopening plan.
“It is imperative that the Cayman Islands Government is kept informed of the business impact of the adjustments to the phased Reopening Plan,” said Gibbs. “It is the responsibility of the Chamber of Commerce to not only illustrate this impact by highlighting the views of our membership, but to also offer our assistance in helping to prepare the community.”
Prior to the meeting, the Chamber’s Executive Committee met with the past presidents to gather their views around the postponement of the reopening and understand the implications within their respective industry sectors.
The Chamber said there was a broad range of industries represented by those who have led the organisation over the years, including real estate, development, investment, financial services, legal, retail, small business, healthcare, insurance and tourism. Specific examples from them about the business impact of the stalled plan was related to government to illustrate the challenges.
Gibbs said the meeting was positive, “informative and facilitated an open exchange of views and concerns”, and the government agreed to work with the Chamber on a communications strategy to prepare the community for a safe reopening. Other objectives of the strategy include increasing the community’s vaccination rate and addressing the anxiety associated with living with COVID-19 and community transmission.
According to the Chamber, the goal is to set a firm date for the country’s reopening so the local and international community can feel adequately prepared.
Category: Business
So let me see if I understand. Based on a global pandemic that we really don’t understand, and changing circumstances from the countries we do the most business with, we must set a firm date?
How can you simply say that?
As the US fully opens to visitors November 1st, how is it OK for vaccinated Caymanians to Christmas shop in Miami but US citizens can’t spend Christmas in Cayman?
Idiot.
Why is the Chamber pushing for a rethink that will almost certainly push us into another devastating lockdown?
Weak lame response from the chamber when they should have doubled down on cita’s comments.
The Chamber thinks it is relevant but hasn’t been for years zzzzzzzz
So the goal is to do the thing that was already a key component of the plan (setting a firm date for reopening) so the local and international community can adequately prepare?
We sure this won’t lead to more waffling and scare tactics?
Alden Roy and Joey and have too much influence over chamber
The chamber and this president are supports ppm. Chamber only cares about its membership not the poor people not Caymanians
Another special interest group that can’t be trusted to do what is in the best interest of the majority of people in the Cayman Islands. By the way, is the CoC the same group the pressed the government to do away with the plans for universal healthcare in favor of private insurance when the government was initually considering the best approach to healthcare coverage? This group has little to no credibility and are only interested in pushing the agenda or their members above what is best for the wider community.