Caymanians acting in senior jobs at home affairs

Acting Deputy COs Lisa Malice and Julian Lewis with Acting CO Michael Ebanks (centre)

(CNS): Two Caymanian senior civil servants have been appointed as acting deputy chief officers in the home affairs ministry, which officials say is part of the succession plan to see local public sector employees move on to the top jobs. Lisa Malice and Julian Lewis were appointed to the new posts after a “rigorous and competitive selection process”. Malice was head of the Department of Community Rehabilitation while Lewis was running the Department of Public Safety Communications, which includes the 911 call centre.

“In their new roles with the ministry, they will now lead the pursuit of government’s policies and priorities across all six MHA departments,” said Home Affairs Acting Chief Officer Michael Ebanks. “It’s an absolute privilege to be working alongside such talented public service professionals. I have full confidence in the ability of Mrs Malice and Mr Lewis to successfully oversee and deliver on the ministry’s complex portfolio of security and public safety operations.”

Malice’s focus will be focused on the prison service, the cadets and her old department of community rehabilitation, while Lewis will be overseeing the fire service, the new regiment and his former colleagues at 911.

Highlighting the success of the civil service’s commitment to succession planning, Ebanks said that while they were directors both Malice and Lewis “invested in succession plans which equipped both DPSC and DCR with continuity of exceptionally talented Caymanian leadership”.

This succession planning has led to both departments having multiple new acting appointments within the senior teams, Ebanks added.

While minster are supposed to play no part in the appointment of civil servants, Home Affairs Minister Bernie Bush has been a long time advocate of a policy to ensure that Caymanians are promoted to the top jobs in the civil service.

Following her appointment, Malice said she was “humbled” to be working with the diligent teams supporting the minister and the chief officer. “I look forward to contributing to the tremendous work taking place in MHA in this acting capacity,” she said.

Lewis said he was honoured to “support the ministry’s goal to strengthen public safety in alignment with the government’s commitment to delivering on its strategic broad outcomes”.

Malice has a degree in social work and 17 years of experience within the public sector, while Lewis has a law degree and has around 20 years public safety experience, having also served in the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service for eleven years.