Cayman to undergo cyber risk review

(CNS): Both public and private sector organisations across the Cayman Islands are to be part of a cybersecurity assessment, Premier Wayne Panton has revealed. Although the country has largely kept cyber threats at bay, the pace and scale of cyber attacks show no sign of abating and he said the government is committed to adopting a strategic, risk-based approach to cybersecurity for the protection of data and safeguarding the digital services relied on by residents and those operating from this jurisdiction.

Panton said Cayman relies on effective cybersecurity and for maintaining its international reputation. “Given this context, I have approved an exercise to conduct a National Cyber Risk Assessment for the Cayman Islands jurisdiction,” he said in a release issued Wednesday.

“This will be the first time we have conducted such a broad and important assessment across government, critical statutory authorities, government companies and private sector entities. The outcome of this exercise will inform our national cybersecurity strategy and provide a baseline upon which we can objectively measure our cybersecurity maturity across our jurisdiction,” he added.

Panton said it would also determine what investments are needed to maintain an appropriate level of cybersecurity.

“It is essential that we continue on our path of prioritising and taking a risk-based approach. If we are in any doubt about the importance of this, we only need look at the increased prevalence of publicly reported, significant and disruptive cyber-attacks which have targeted at both public and private sector organisations around the world,” the premier warned.

“A collaborative effort between the public and our critical private sector entities is essential to keep the jurisdiction safe and counter any cyber threats that we may face in the future,” he added.

Minister Andre Ebanks’ Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development will lead the initiative with its already established Cyber Security Unit. Chief Information Security Officer Pamela Greene will lead this exercise and her team will include resources from the UK Government’s Home Office and “world-class cybersecurity expertise” to support the initiative, Panton said.

In the coming weeks, officials will reach out to private sector entities that fall within the scope of this assessment and the community is being asked to support the project to help protect the country’s cybersecurity.