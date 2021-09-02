Budget creaking under weight of COVID costs

Cayman Islands health worker conducts COVID-19 test at the airport

(CNS): Government voted an additional CI$28.4 million for managing and administrating protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic for this year, including quarantine and testing costs. In addition to paying people who are out of work as a result of the closed borders and supporting small businesses, the government is spending a significant amount on the isolation programme, secure transport, contact tracing, administering the vaccine and thousands of tests every month.

As members of Parliament voted for the extra funds for Travel Cayman, the Health Services Authority and private hospitals, they heard how the money was being spent and the pressure on the current budget. Government is expected to spend over CI$10m on testing alone this year.

As the members voted on the money, Finance Minister Chris Saunders, who chairs Finance Committee, explained that the COVID-19 response and recovery line item was going through his Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Labour (FEDL) to try and control the large sums of money.

He said everything that is being spent under this budget would pass across his desk, and that the questions raised by members on Wednesday were valid and what was expected from those managing the people’s money.

During the proceedings looking at this one line item, Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts explained that the government owes the HSA more than $6m as the authority has been using its own funds to cover the cost of testing at the hospital. It has also been paying the Doctors Hospital bill for the PCR testing that they were contracted to undertake, as well as a much smaller amount to Health City.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said that at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak the government hospital could not respond to the testing demand and had contracted Doctors Hospital to help with the workload. Each PCR test costs $150, she said.

The HSA is also running up a significant bill to cover additional staff and a lot of overtime is being incurred by existing health professionals, who on top of their day jobs are helping with the vaccine and other COVID related work. Yearwood pointed out that actually recruiting new staff to meet the extra workload is very difficult given the worldwide shortage of healthcare workers.

Money has also been appropriated to reimburse Cayman Airways, which has been paying its staff to work for Travel Cayman to help with monitoring of the quarantine and isolation programme.

While testing and personnel costs are running up government’s budget, the management is also expensive. However, government is looking at passing more costs on to travellers as the borders open and the need for essential travel tapers off, especially as local students studying overseas return to school and college to be replaced by paying leisure travellers.

Wesley Howell, the chief officer in Chris Saunders’ ministry, said all of the COVID-19 management and administration costs were being reviewed to see what government should be paying for and what could be passed on to travellers and visitors. As a result, some areas were being budgeted on the basis “of worst case scenario”.

But as policy changes occur, government is hoping to see some of the costs currently being borne by the public purse are moved on to travellers. Examples of such costs are the secure transportation between the airport and quarantine or home isolation, and the decontamination and cleaning of rooms and taxis.

Joey Hew MP (GTN), who owns one of the country’s largest cleaning companies, was concerned about the CI$635,000 being spent on decontamination and cleaning, which is going to one company. “A line item of that size is probably something that should go out to public tender,” he said.